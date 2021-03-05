Harrisburg welcomes Jim Spina as parks and recreation director

HARRISBURG – The Town of Harrisburg announced the recent hiring of Mr. Jim Spina to the position of Parks and Recreation Director, effective Monday, March 15, 2021. Jim brings 30-plus years of experience as Director of Recreation, with 31 years in the municipal setting.

In his role with Harrisburg, Spina will manage a growing department with a robust parks and recreation program. He will manage parks projects, administration, operations and planning of town parks and recreation programs. Jim will be responsible for a large youth and adult athletic program, large scale special events, programming and facility maintenance. Jim’s work with the town will also include developing long-range plans and special projects for recreation programs and facilities according to anticipated growth, current needs and future interests with input from local officials and the general public.

Prior to joining the Harrisburg, Spina served nine years as the Recreation Director in Waterloo, New York and 22 years as Commissioner of Parks and Recreation for Seneca Falls, New York. In these roles, he played an instrumental part in the growth of each community’s recreation programs, including the construction of a new community center for both municipalities.