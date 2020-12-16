Harrisburg wrap up: Transgender day, affordable housing, sustainability

The Harrisburg Town Council wrapped up the year at its Dec. 14 council meeting with one proclamation and two presentations that will take the town forward in housing and eco-sustainability moving forward.
The proclamation
Mayor Steve Sciascia signed a proclamation naming Nov. 20 as Transgender Day of Remembrance. Mary Perez of Encompassing Margins Corporations (EMC) sent out a request to all municipalities in Cabarrus County requesting them to name Nov. 20 as Transgender Day of Remembrance.
The National Transgender Day of Remembrance Nov. 20 is held in memory of those who lost their lives through anti-transgender violence.
The movement for Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in honor of Rita Hester, an African-American transgender woman who was killed November 1998 in Allston, Massachusetts.
Sciascia read in the proclamation Monday, Dec. 14, during the town council’s meeting.
The City of Concord also responded to Perez’s request, making Harrisburg the second city to make the proclamation.
The housing market
The town asked Dr. Stephen Sills, director of the Center for Housing and Community Studies at UNC Greensboro, to give a presentation on the town’s current housing market state.
Sills explained that while the town has a small amount of open housing stock, meaning the majority of the housing units in the town are filled, there is a lack of affordable housing.
The town, compared to other neighboring areas, has an expensive housing market.
Sills explained that the town can attract a diverse housing market by creating inclusionary zoning laws, which refers to ordinances that require a given share of new construction to be affordable by people with low to moderate incomes.
In 2018, there were only 150 original housing loans made in the town, even though the town has 5,000 units of housing stock.
The town also has a very low number or rental stock that is open. Currently about
52 percent of homeowners in suburban areas prefer rental markets over home ownership by choice and necessity, Sills said.
Sills explained that this shows there are low numbers of people moving into the town or out of the town.
“In the current market we are seeing price inflation because of that short housing supply. In areas where you are looking at less than 3 percent vacancy, you are looking at 2 to 3 months worth of housing stock,” Sills said. He continued: “This could be problematic down the road if more housing units aren't created. In rental vacancy it is most important. When you have very little rental vacancy, it drives the price of rental units up dramatically.”
Suburban areas in the Unites States, Sills explained, are at a crossroads.
“The demographic shifts occurring universally through the United States are causing suburban areas to look introspectively at how inclusive or exclusive they have been and also how to position themselves for a market ten or twenty years from now that will be much more diverse than it is today,” Sills said.
Zoning has been used in the past to create homogeny and to exclude, Sills said, whether it excluded by age, income or race.
“We talk about housing zoning and the history of housing zoning, especially in the South as being racial exclusive. This isn’t the only type of diversity exclusion that occurs, though, in zoning,” Sills said.
In order to have a healthy housing market, there needs to be housing stock available for multiple types of people and their needs, Sills said, including affordable housing options.
The town’s sustainability
Scott Noel presented an update on the Sustainability Advisory Board, which was named an executive board this year.
Noel explained that the board wants to continue its work in cutting the town’s carbon footprint and increase its encouragement of green energy.
The board is planning to apply for a grant through a Volkswagon rebate program in collaboration with Clean Air Carolinas.
The grant will help fund a dual port EV charging station for Harrisburg Park. The charging stations will be through companies the town has worked with in the past on EV stations: ChargePoint and LilyPad.
The cost to charge will be set at about 50 cents per hour. The grant will be for $10,000, about $5,000 per charging port.
Noel explained that adding the charging ports will build on the already existing electric car charging ports in town that the board helped the town acquire previously.
Over the past year, the town has worked toward being sustainable by ensuring new facilities and development were energy efficient.
The town is looking at more ways to be sustainable, including considering the purchase of low or no emission vehicles for the town. Harrisburg has also received a grant to update the lighting in the fire administration building to be sustainable.
