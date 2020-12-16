Harrisburg wrap up: Transgender day, affordable housing, sustainability

Sills explained that while the town has a small amount of open housing stock, meaning the majority of the housing units in the town are filled, there is a lack of affordable housing.

The town, compared to other neighboring areas, has an expensive housing market.

Sills explained that the town can attract a diverse housing market by creating inclusionary zoning laws, which refers to ordinances that require a given share of new construction to be affordable by people with low to moderate incomes.

In 2018, there were only 150 original housing loans made in the town, even though the town has 5,000 units of housing stock.

The town also has a very low number or rental stock that is open. Currently about

52 percent of homeowners in suburban areas prefer rental markets over home ownership by choice and necessity, Sills said.

Sills explained that this shows there are low numbers of people moving into the town or out of the town.