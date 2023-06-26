HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg YMCA will officially kick off its capital campaign to raise money for a new YMCA building at the Town of Harrisburg’s annual Fourth of July celebration and parade.

The celebration will be held Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, at Harrisburg Park with the holiday parade scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Town of Harrisburg has entered into a partnership with the YMCA in its fundraising efforts. The capital campaign is designed to raise $23 million, with a portion of the funds contributed before COVID-19 delayed plans. The Town recently committed to a cash contribution of $3,173,000 which brings the current commitment for the capital campaign to $13 million. Contributions to the campaign can be made at https://newharrisburgymca.org

The fundraising campaign is billed as “Together We Build, The Campaign for a Stronger Harrisburg Community.” The campaign committee plans to begin site work later this summer on land within the park and complete construction in late 2024, pending funding.

The new facility will house an indoor pool, multiple gyms with locker rooms, a health and wellness center with group exercise space and youth center, and a community health center with Atrium Health Physical Therapy Space. YMCA programs build confidence in children with lifesaving and water skills programs; character and a sense of belonging in teens with its athletic and leadership programs; friendships, fair play, and inclusivity in families with its childcare, camps, and sports leagues; and well-being in adults and seniors with its healthy living programs.

The Harrisburg Celebration

Harrisburg’s two-day holiday event will begin at 4 p.m. Monday at Harrisburg Park and will feature amusement rides, food, two headliners, Sister Hazel and Generation Radio; and two nights of spectacular fireworks. The event is free, except for the amusement rides.

The parade is one of the largest and most well-attended parades in the area. Folks line up along Highway 49 to see the array of military floats, businesses, walkers, bands, performers, equestrian groups, tractors, and fire trucks that participate.

The YMCA float will feature an excavator with Brett Crosby, Harrisburg YMCA Executive Director, riding on it as the popular TV toddlers’ character, Blippi! Blippi allows kids to experience real-life places while discovering real-life facts. Blippi and all his friends help foster curiosity and wonder while demonstrating how to learn through play.

Some 25 YMCA volunteers also will participate in the parade and celebration with a booth in the park beside the information center from 4-10 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday. Volunteers will hand out YMCA stickers, and guests can sign up to volunteer or donate to the campaign. Across from the booth will be a misting tent where folks can cool off. Blippi and his excavator will also make a special appearance in the park from 5:30-6 pm.

The schedule July 3 & 4

The celebration schedule for Monday is 4-10 p.m.: amusement rides open; 6 p.m., music by Diamonds and Whiskey, 7:30 p.m.; music by Sister Hazel, 8 p.m.; and fireworks, 9:30 p.m. The schedule for Tuesday is 4-11 p.m: parade on Highway 49 beginning at Captain Steve's restaurant and ending at Robinson Avenue, 9 a.m.; amusement rides open, 4 p.m.; Mayor's Invitational Cornhole Tournament, 4:15 p.m. (subject to change); music by Envision; 6 p.m.; opening ceremonies, 7:30 p.m.; music by Generation Radio, 8 p.m.; fireworks, 9:30 p.m.; park closes, 11 p.m.

The park is located at 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg, N.C. 28075. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. No coolers, pets, or alcohol are allowed. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco/vape/e-cigarette free park.

Harrisburg residents will receive four free amusement ride ticket wristbands per household. Wristbands can also be purchased for $20 for a one-day wristband or $30 for a two-day wristband. The cost of tickets is $1 per ticket or $15 for 20 tickets. The number of tickets per ride varies (2-6 tickets per ride). Cash and credit/debit cards are accepted with no refunds. Ticket booths will be located in the main concession stand on the lower four-field complex (between Fields #2 and #3). Please visit the ticket booths for a listing of rides and tickets required per ride. Tickets purchased on July 3 may be used on July 4.

Please review the park and walk locations and shuttle service available prior to coming. This event is held rain or shine. However, if inclement weather occurs and entertainment or fireworks must be delayed, information will be posted at https://www.facebook.com/harrisburgnc/