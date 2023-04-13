HARRISBURG – Galvan Industries, the Southeast's leading contract galvanizer, recently received the Excellence in Hot-Dip Galvanizing Award from the American Galvanizers Association (AGA) in the Building & Architecture category for its work on the new Atrium Health parking structure in Charlotte. It is Galvan's 13th win in the nation-wide competition since the AGA began the Excellence Awards in 1995.

Atrium Health, located in Charlotte, NC, has been expanding its operation since it was founded in 1940, more than 82 years ago. The Atrium Health campus is now home to the Levine Cancer Institute, The Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute, The Levine Children's Hospital, and The Neurosciences Institute. The hospital has expanded to 874 beds years and is designated an ACS level 1 trauma center, with a helipad for emergency patients.

Due to the continuing growth of the hospital, several parking areas that service patients and visitors needed to be elevated and changed from smaller parking lots to a much larger parking deck.

In designing the new parking deck, careful consideration was given to building a facility with the longest life possible, while providing the most economical solution for the new construction. Having Galvan Industries hot-dip galvanize the steel for this project proved to be a solution that could provide a longer service life, as well as reduce the overall construction costs.

One of the major steel design elements for this project was a special proprietary C Beam. C Beams, also known as cellular beams, are created by cutting a normal structural steel beam down the middle, using both a straight line and a semi-circular pattern. The beam is then separated and offset, then welded back together. This offset welding creates a circular pattern of openings throughout the middle of the beam, and results in a taller, deeper beam than the original steel beam from which it was cut.

The steel voids that create project savings are made when the larger depth of the C Beam is used in lieu of designing from the same depth of a normal solid steel beam. Over 44 loads of C Beams were designed for this project to create a large savings in steel costs for the project.

The C Beams were not the only source of savings designed into this project. All of the structural steel columns and beams in the parking deck project were specified for hot-dip galvanizing.