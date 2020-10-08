Harry Turner receives Order of the Long-Leaf Pine award

COCNORD – Harry Turner, Concord resident and community leader was awarded the Order of the Long-Leaf Pine by Governor Roy Cooper in recognition of Turner’s 20 years of service Turner has given to North Carolina.
“I have always done things not to receive anything in turn for it, but because I wanted to help. People. And I think we have over the years,” Turner said. “I think the world of Roy Cooper and the people of Cabarrus County are good people.”
Dr. Gracie Galloway nominated Turner on behalf of the Asian American Pacific Islanders of NC for his contributions to minorities. Galloway said Turner has not only be a servant in the community but also a light.
“He is always putting a smile on everyone’s face,” she said. “He is just that kind of person.”
In a press release announcing that Turner received the award, his humor was also praised.
It read: “He is a funny man and opened every meeting of the Senior Democrats with a joke. Not one person ever encountered Harry in the street, the grocery store, at Lowe’s without him telling a silly joke which would invariably put a BIG smile on our faces.”
Margene Troutman, Vince Vezza, present chair of Senior Democrats of Cabarrus County, and NC Secretary of State Elaine Marshall also nominated Turner with Galloway.
Turner, originally from Connecticut, was well-known in the community as president of the Cabarrus County Senior Democrats for over 13 years – he served as chairman for four years. As president he visited senior citizens in the hospital and cared for their families. But one of his long-lasting contributions to seniors in Concord was the Lafe Center, later named the Coltrane Life Center.
“I used to serve on the board for the Life Center here in town. It is a place where people go daily. Thelma Freeze was executive director there. I never had the heart to tell her no, so I stayed on there for 17 years,” he joked.
The Life Center is an adult day healthcare center that aims to improve the quality of life for frail and impaired adults and their families. Turner said he considers the Life Center One of his larger accomplishments because it still a place in the community where seniors can get the care they need.
Former North Carolina Governor Jim Hunt Appointed Turner to several boards and committees. One board Turner especially remembers is the State Board of Community Colleges. He said through his work on the board, he was able to impact the largest number of people.
One of his contributions to the local economy was the Mixed Beverage Referendum that allowed restaurants to sell mixed alcoholic beverages. This, he said, brought businesses to the area like Applebee’s and other restaurants and retailers. The referendum – which passed by three votes, he said – also brought jobs into the area. Today, the hospitality industry is one of the largest job markets in Concord.
Turner is also a former Marine. He served in the 1950s at the end of the Korean War. He served three years active duty and later served five years in the reserves. He said his time in the corps shaped the values that have stayed with him through public service.
“The Marine Corps has a good drive and they teach you self-discipline and they teach you to help others and to do the best you can,” he said. “I have always believed in that.”
But his biggest accomplishment, Turner said hasn’t been in any service. He and his wife have been married for 64 years. They have one daughter and a grandson. He names that his greatest accomplishment.
In the press release it was stated that Turner fulfilled the verse II Timothy 4:7 “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”
Turner said that in everything he did he took his Marine Corps values to help others and to do the best he could to guide him through his career.
“I am just a guy trying to put pack in the community to help,” he said, “instead of take from it.”
