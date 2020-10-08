Harry Turner receives Order of the Long-Leaf Pine award

Turner, originally from Connecticut, was well-known in the community as president of the Cabarrus County Senior Democrats for over 13 years – he served as chairman for four years. As president he visited senior citizens in the hospital and cared for their families. But one of his long-lasting contributions to seniors in Concord was the Lafe Center, later named the Coltrane Life Center.

“I used to serve on the board for the Life Center here in town. It is a place where people go daily. Thelma Freeze was executive director there. I never had the heart to tell her no, so I stayed on there for 17 years,” he joked.

The Life Center is an adult day healthcare center that aims to improve the quality of life for frail and impaired adults and their families. Turner said he considers the Life Center One of his larger accomplishments because it still a place in the community where seniors can get the care they need.

Former North Carolina Governor Jim Hunt Appointed Turner to several boards and committees. One board Turner especially remembers is the State Board of Community Colleges. He said through his work on the board, he was able to impact the largest number of people.