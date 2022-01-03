Health officials advise wearing masks, getting vaccinated or boosted

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released shortened COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and Rowan County Public Health have adopted the updated guidance and continue to highly urge individuals to wear masks while in public, regardless of vaccination status, and receive their booster dose.

According to the CDC, the change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness.

“While these updates are intended to ensure people can continue with their daily lives, if we do not have the public’s support and commitment to wear masks and stay home while sick, we will continue to see more sick individuals, leading to children home from school and employees out of work,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA Public Health director.

The new recommended time for isolation due to COVID-19 infection, regardless of vaccination status, went from 10 days to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of strict mask wearing when around others.