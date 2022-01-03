Health officials advise wearing masks, getting vaccinated or boosted

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released shortened COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and Rowan County Public Health have adopted the updated guidance and continue to highly urge individuals to wear masks while in public, regardless of vaccination status, and receive their booster dose.
According to the CDC, the change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness.
“While these updates are intended to ensure people can continue with their daily lives, if we do not have the public’s support and commitment to wear masks and stay home while sick, we will continue to see more sick individuals, leading to children home from school and employees out of work,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA Public Health director.
The new recommended time for isolation due to COVID-19 infection, regardless of vaccination status, went from 10 days to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of strict mask wearing when around others.
For those exposed to COVID-19, the quarantine period has also been adjusted. Individuals who have received their booster dose or completed the primary vaccine series within the last six months (within last two months for J&J vaccine) do not have to quarantine at home, unless symptoms develop, but should wear a mask around others for 10 days, and test on day five if possible.
Individuals who are unvaccinated or more than six months out from their second dose within the primary series (more than two months after J&J vaccine) and not boosted, are recommended to quarantine for five days, unless symptoms develop, followed by mask use for an additional five days.
“The omicron variant has caused rapid spread, straining many resources, including testing access in our community,” said Coyle. “The updated guidance for isolation and quarantine makes timely testing even more vital to preventing the spread. Our team is working quickly to identify and mobilize additional testing resources.”
Rowan County Public Health also wants to remind our community that the emergency department is not an appropriate location to seek testing. Misuse of the emergency department drastically limits critical care access for those in extreme medical need. For local testing locations, please visit: https://bit.ly/rowantestingsites