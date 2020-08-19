Healthy and ready: Jackson re-signs with pro team

CONCORD – Former Northwest Cabarrus standout Ameer Jackson has re-signed with Al Khor of the Qatar Basketball Federation.
Jackson previously played for Al Khor during the 2018-19 season. That year, he led the Qatari D1 League in scoring, averaging 24.1 points per game.
He dominated that season, also averaging 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals per game.
Each team in the D1 League is allowed two American-imported players, and Jackson will be one of Al Khor’s two.
Jackson spent the 2019-20 season in Saudi Arabia with Ezzahra Sports. However, his season was cut short before it could begin, as he tore his right ACL while preparing for the season during the summer.
Now a year removed from the injury, Jackson is back in Qatar and ready to build off the success he found two seasons ago.
“My body feels great,” Jackson stated. “This is the best I have ever felt.”
Jackson has plenty of goals for this season, both for his team and himself. He wants his team to improve and win more, and he wants to have even better statistics and earn more accolades.
He believes these goals go hand-in-hand.
“(In 2018-19) I didn’t get Player of the Year, Guard of the Year or Import of the Year,” Jackson recalled. “Those were all things I should have gotten if we were winning more.”
“I want to grab all of those awards,” Jackson continued. “But then, on top of that, I want to win…I want my team to be top-four or top-five in the league…I just want to win. Win, win, win. That’s the only thing I’m really worried about.”
Though he is such a prolific scorer, Jackson believes he still has room to improve.
Despite shooting 55 percent from the field during the 2018-19 season, Jackson says he shot just 22 percent on three-point attempts.
“(The Al Khor fans) consider me an attack-guard,” Jackson added. “They expect me to get to the hole. Maybe throw a floater up or shoot the mid-range here or there. But this year, I want to show them that I can shoot the ball at a really consistent level.”
His fans are used to watching him use his superior athleticism to drive to the basket and make close shots efficiently. Now, Jackson wants to add even more to his game, with aspirations toward an effective three-pointer.
Jackson has found motivation for this by watching the NBA’s bubble games.
In particular, he has enjoyed watching Portland’s Damian Lillard, who was named the Most Valuable Player in the Bubble while averaging 38 points per game.
Lillard is known for his willingness not just to shoot from anywhere, but to consistently make shots many would find improbable. With his team facing elimination, Lillard notably made a shot from the half-court logo against the Brooklyn Nets.
Normally, Jackson models his game after Houston point guard Russell Westbrook, who uses elite strength, quickness, speed and agility to get past larger defenders and go to the basket. Combine that with Lillard’s shot-making ability, and Jackson has found two great role models.
“Those two guys, I try to base my game off of Westbrook, being really athletic,” Jackson said. “But Lillard has been playing so well. I’ve been looking at his breakdown moves and one-on-one moves…They’re both my height, about 6-3 or 6-4. I’ve been watching their footwork, their moves, how they use their body, how they use screens. I’ve just been observing them for this season.”
In addition to playing in Qatar this season, Jackson is looking to make a permanent home in the Middle Eastern nation.
After the season, Jackson will look to pursue dual citizenship in Qatar.
Doing so will give him an easier path to be a mainstay in the D1 League, as he would no longer have to qualify as one of his team’s two imported players.
Additionally, this move would help him become more globally known, as Jackson would have a chance to compete on the Qatar Men’s National Basketball Team.
He could potentially join the team and help them compete for a spot in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where he would play with the best basketball players in the world.
For now, Jackson will continue to focus on putting together another dominant campaign for Al Khor. He has been training in Kannapolis and Charlotte and will return to Qatar at the end of August.
He will continue to chase his basketball dreams as far as they can take him.
“I’ve still got a little bit of time,” Jackson stated. “I don’t have much time, but I’ve still got a little bit of time to do what I need to do.”
