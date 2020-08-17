Heavy rain causes wastewater spills in Kannapolis

The City of Kannapolis reported three waste water spills due to recent heavy rains. Here is information from the incidents and locations:
199 Oakdale
Untreated wastewater spilled in to surface waters, which on Saturday, August 15, and ended at 11:50 p.m. on the same day. The discharge of untreated sewage occurred for approximately three hours. The spill was the result of torrential rain and water infiltration to the sewer system, resulting in a manhole overflowing within the Cold Water Creek Basin and entered an unnamed tributary of Concord Lake.
It is estimated that the spill amount could have been as much as 2,000 gallons. All repairs have been completed and no evidence of significant environmental damage has been identified. Inspection and testing is continuing until a finding of no significant impact to surface water is confirmed. Inspection and testing of the sewer lines in this area will be conducted to prevent further discharge.
2009 Mallard Pointe Drive
Untreated wastewater spilled to surface waters, which on Saturday, August 15, and ended at 11:45 PM on the same day.
The spill occurred due to torrential rain and water infiltration to the sewer system, resulting in a manhole overflowing within the Cold Water Creek Basin.
It is estimated that the spill amount could have been as much as 1,950 gallons. All repairs have been completed and no evidence of significant environmental damage has been identified. Inspection and testing is continuing until a finding of no significant impact to surface water is confirmed.
269 Esther Circle
Untreated wastewater spilled to surface waters from our wastewater collection system on Esther Circle. The discharge occurred on Saturday August 15, and ended at 11:33 PM on the same day. The discharge of untreated sewage occurred for approximately three hours. The spill was the result of torrential rain and water infiltration to the sewer system, resulting in a manhole overflowing within the Cold Water Creek Basin and entered an unnamed tributary of Concord Lake.
It is estimated that the spill amount could have been as much as 54,000 gallons. All repairs have been completed and no evidence of significant environmental damage has been identified. Inspection and testing is continuing until a finding of no significant impact to surface water is confirmed. Inspection and testing of the sewer lines in this area will be conducted to prevent further discharge.
The Division of Water Resources was notified of the events on Sunday August 16, and is reviewing the matter. For more information contact the City of Kannapolis Water Resources Director, Alex Anderson, at (704) 920-4252.
