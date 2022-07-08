Help available to find affordable healthcare coverage

The City of Concord’s Planning and Neighborhood Development Department is partnering with N.C. Navigator Consortium, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc., to offer an in-person and virtual Affordable Health Coverage Event for residents that need assistance with securing affordable healthcare coverage through the Marketplace.

It can be difficult to find the right healthcare plan and there are pros and cons to each plan—especially when comparing the monthly premiums, deductibles and co-pays.

Many Americans currently do not have health insurance because they need help with determining the most affordable plan that will fit their budget. N.C. Navigator Consortium offers free, expert help with discussing your options, choosing a plan, and finding financial assistance to help with paying your premium.

Learn how the N.C. Navigator Consortium can help you and your family to get health coverage through the Marketplace. The FREE event takes place on Monday (July 11) at 6 p.m. at ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr. NW, Concord.

In-person seating is limited to 36 people, so be sure to register here or at https://forms.gle/VJRbUQNiTwzHYcvb9 to reserve your seat or to join us online for this informative event. Registration is required for both options.

A second session will be held Tuesday, July 12, for Spanish-speaking residents.