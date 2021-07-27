Help saveth a life at 5th Annual Carolina Renaissance Festival Blood Drive

HUNTERSVILLE – The American Red Cross and Carolina Renaissance Festival invite thy noble donors to roll up a sleeve and travel back in time at the fifth annual Carolina Renaissance Festival Blood Drive on Sunday, August 1, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Comfort Suites Lake Norman – Huntersville 14510 Boulder Park Dr. Huntersville.
All presenting blood donors will receive a buy-one, get-one free admission coupon to the 2021 Carolina Renaissance Festival and a Red Cross gift. Limited free tickets to the 2021 Carolina Renaissance Festival, while supplies last. Performers from the Renaissance Festival will also be present to perform for donors.
As we head into late summer, blood donors are urged to make an appointment to ensure a strong blood supply – especially as vacations wrap up and students prepare to head back to class. In most cases, there's no blood donation deferral if you received a COVID-19 vaccine and you are symptom-free and feeling well when you come to give.
Call 1-800-RED CROSS, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: CarRenFest or use the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App.
About blood donation
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Health insights for donors
At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Blood drive safety
The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.