The 2023 Dr. Chris Lowder Scholarship winners are Hickory Ridge High School senior Lemi D. Henderson received the student scholarship and Danielle Bowman who has received the staff scholarship.

The Dr. Chris Lowder Scholarships Fund was established in 2021 by friends and colleagues to honor the retired Superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools, having served as Superintendent from 2015-2021.

Two scholarships are awarded each year, one to a graduating CCS senior, and one to a CCS staff member pursuing a degree or certificate program to enhance their role in CCS. This is the third year of awarding the two $1000 scholarships. A featured requirement of the application process is for the applicant to write an essay on an educator who has impacted their life.

Lemi is the son of David and Mendy Henderson and will be attending North Carolina State University majoring in engineering. Lemi wrote his essay on Mrs. Marilyn Upright, his English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher at Harrisburg Elementary School who inspired him. From his essay; "I spent long hours with Mrs. Upright talking and reading books to improve my comprehension of English. Her passion to support and teach me laid the foundational steps in my desire to gain further education. She inspired me to pursue my dreams and work hard even when things are difficult."

Ms. Bowman is currently a Teacher Assistant at Wolf Meadow Elementary School. Starting as a school nutrition worker, Ms. Bowman obtained an associate's degree and became a Teacher Assistant. She is now pursuing her Bachelor's Degree at Western Governors University with a goal to become a certified teacher. Ms. Bowman's essay was on Wolf Meadow K-2 Lead Teacher Mrs. Deena Hill and shared "The moment she heard I had an interest in becoming a teacher, she cheered me on."

The Scholarship Committee looks forward to continuing to honor students and staff who pursue excellence with integrity and compassion, and who are goal-driven in their educational pursuits.

For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/DrChrisLowderScholarships or email DrChrisLowderScholarship@gmail.com. Donations are accepted at paypal.me/lowderscholarship. The Dr. Chris Lowder Scholarship Fund Inc. is a 501c3 corporation.