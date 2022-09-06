'Here comes the fun' - Cabarrus County Fair returns Friday

The Cabarrus County Fair returns Friday for the first time since COVID-19 hit in 2020. The theme to this year’s fair is “Here Comes the Fun.”

A midway full of rides and games will come to the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center along with food, demonstrations and competitions including livestock, farm products and art.

Attractions this year include Robinson’s Racing Pigs, Nature’s Wonderland Carving, the Pomeyo Family & Their Amazing Dogs, a petting zoo, The Butterfly Encounter and more.

The fair opens Friday at 4 p.m. and runs through Saturday, Sept. 17. Hours of the fair are: Monday through Thursday: 4-10 p.m.; Fridays: 4-11 p.m.; Saturdays: 1-11 p.m.; and Sunday: 1-10 p.m.

2022 admission prices

Ages 5 & Under: FREE

Ages 6-11: $6

Ages 12 & Over: $8

With Military ID or ages 55 and older: $6

Parking is free.

Ride ticket pricing:

One ticket: $1.50

20 tickets: $20

52 Tickets: $50

Ride Wristbands:

Cost: $25

Allows you unlimited mechanical ride access for one day.

Rides take three to six tickets each.

The Air Raid is not included and requires three additional tickets with a wristband.

More details about the 2022 Cabarrus County Fair are online at CabarrusCountyFair.com.