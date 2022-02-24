HGTV names Concord one of America’s Most Charming Small-Town Downtowns

CONCORD – Downtown Concord made HGTV’s list of the 30 Most Charming Small-Town Downtowns in America. The popular home improvement and real estate TV network chose Concord, NC for its lively historic district with small-town charm, vibrant art scene, and unique boutiques and restaurants. Concord is the only city in North Carolina to make the list.

“As a community we pour so much love into our downtown and take great pride in preserving our history while continuously offering residents and visitors new experiences,” said Johnson Bray, City of Concord Downtown Development Manager. “We have the best variety of uniquely local dining, shopping and entertainment, and it is a great affirmation to have others recognize our downtown and the small businesses that help make it so special.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}