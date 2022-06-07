 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hickory Ridge graduating senior Kush G. Patel

  • Updated
  • 0
Kush G. Patel

Kush G. Patel

 Cabarrus County Schools

What is one memory from high school you will cherish when you look back?

My DECA trip and all the people I got to meet.

Who is a teacher that made a positive impact on you and why?

Mr. Isley was my favorite teacher and someone who made me feel I actually learned something.

What does graduating from high school mean to you?

I really enjoyed the class and had fun taking it. Graduating means a stepping stone to college and my future career. I see it as a place where I can experience the joys of adolescence and becoming an adult.

What are your future personal or career plans/goals after graduation?

I want to become a lawyer.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

She left Charlotte for a TV job in New York. Now, the ‘perfect job’ is bringing her back.

Anna Kooiman is coming back to Charlotte for the “perfect job.” Kooiman, who left WCCB Charlotte in 2010 for New York to host Fox News’ weekend show, will host a “female-focused” lifestyle show, “Your Day with Anna Kooiman,” on the Bahakel Communications station, she said Thursday. She left Fox News in 2016 after meeting her Australian husband, Tim. They live in Bondi Beach in Sydney, ...

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. distributing monkeypox vaccine to high-risk people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts