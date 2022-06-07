Hickory Ridge graduating senior Kush G. Patel

What is one memory from high school you will cherish when you look back?

My DECA trip and all the people I got to meet.

Who is a teacher that made a positive impact on you and why?

Mr. Isley was my favorite teacher and someone who made me feel I actually learned something.

What does graduating from high school mean to you?

I really enjoyed the class and had fun taking it. Graduating means a stepping stone to college and my future career. I see it as a place where I can experience the joys of adolescence and becoming an adult.

What are your future personal or career plans/goals after graduation?

I want to become a lawyer.