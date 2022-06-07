Hickory Ridge graduating senior Trey DeSean Overton

What is one memory from high school you will cherish when you look back?

Probably my senior year, when I got my first interception on varsity. I was playing horribly at the start of the season and then, after my first interception, I did not take it for granted.

Who is a teacher that made a positive impact on you and why?

Mr. Shroud made a positive impact on me. The environment in his classroom was amazing and never made me dislike being at school. You could ask him anything, and he would always give a good response and he was always so positive.

What does graduating from high school mean to you?

Graduating from high school means to me that I have accomplished something and that I have something to prove for it after all these years. It's the first big step in my journey.

What are your future personal or career plans/goals after graduation?

I want to play in the NFL and become an entrepreneur.