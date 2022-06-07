 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory Ridge graduating senior Trey DeSean Overton

What is one memory from high school you will cherish when you look back?

Probably my senior year, when I got my first interception on varsity. I was playing horribly at the start of the season and then, after my first interception, I did not take it for granted.

Who is a teacher that made a positive impact on you and why?

Mr. Shroud made a positive impact on me. The environment in his classroom was amazing and never made me dislike being at school. You could ask him anything, and he would always give a good response and he was always so positive.

What does graduating from high school mean to you?

Graduating from high school means to me that I have accomplished something and that I have something to prove for it after all these years. It's the first big step in my journey.

What are your future personal or career plans/goals after graduation?

I want to play in the NFL and become an entrepreneur.

