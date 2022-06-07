 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hickory Ridge graduating senior William Godwin

  • Updated
  • 0
William Godwin

William Godwin

 Cabarrus County Schools

What is one memory from high school you will cherish when you look back?

I will cherish the memories of hanging out with all my friends.

Who is a teacher that made a positive impact on you and why?

A teacher that made a positive impact on me was Mr. Gluf. He was one of the first teachers I met and made me feel like I belonged when my mother died.

What does graduating from high school mean to you?

Graduating from high school means that I will move on to college and start over from there.

What are your future personal or career plans/goals after graduation?

My future plans are to go to college and get a degree in chemical engineering and figure it out from there.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

She left Charlotte for a TV job in New York. Now, the ‘perfect job’ is bringing her back.

Anna Kooiman is coming back to Charlotte for the “perfect job.” Kooiman, who left WCCB Charlotte in 2010 for New York to host Fox News’ weekend show, will host a “female-focused” lifestyle show, “Your Day with Anna Kooiman,” on the Bahakel Communications station, she said Thursday. She left Fox News in 2016 after meeting her Australian husband, Tim. They live in Bondi Beach in Sydney, ...

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. distributing monkeypox vaccine to high-risk people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts