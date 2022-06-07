Hickory Ridge graduating senior William Godwin

What is one memory from high school you will cherish when you look back?

I will cherish the memories of hanging out with all my friends.

Who is a teacher that made a positive impact on you and why?

A teacher that made a positive impact on me was Mr. Gluf. He was one of the first teachers I met and made me feel like I belonged when my mother died.

What does graduating from high school mean to you?

Graduating from high school means that I will move on to college and start over from there.

What are your future personal or career plans/goals after graduation?

My future plans are to go to college and get a degree in chemical engineering and figure it out from there.