High school class reunions

Concord High Class of 1971
The graduating class of 1971 of Concord High School will have its 50th reunion on Saturday, March 26, at Southern Strain Brewing Company, 165 Brumley Ave.
The event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. The cost is $40 per person.
Payment must be made by Feb. 28. Top Venmo @ Becca-Russell-17 or send check to Becca Russell, PO Box 1209, Concord, NC. 28026-1209.
Northwest Cabarrus Super 4 reunion
Northwest Cabarrus High School will be holding the Super 4 and Friends reunion on April 9, at the Kannapolis Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis.
The doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner will be at 7 p.m. catered by The Dough Girls. DJ Entertainment & Reminiscing featuring DJ Jim Shafer at 8 p.m. Goodnight will be at 10 p.m. The cost is $40 per person.
We would like to have your reservation sent in by March 25, 2022. For any questions, contact Gray Fisher at 704-785-7317 (Class of 67); Gary Walter at 336-210-2471 (Class of 68); Jimmy Brewer at 980-521-1689 (Class of 69). Classmates please come and enjoy a night out to see old friends, make new ones and to enjoy reminiscing, good food, and lots of laughter.
CCHS 1980 plus 2 reunion
The 1980 Graduating Class of Central Cabarrus High School will be having a 40 year + 2 class reunion the evening of April 23, at the Cabarrus Country Club.
To receive additional information about the reunion plans and to register for the event please go to https://Srice1214.wixsite.com/cchs1980reunion.
NW Cabarrus High School Class of 1982
Northwest Cabarrus High School Class of 1982 will be holding their reunion on Saturday, June 11, at Atrium Health Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m.
For more information email: nwcabarrus1982reunion@gmail.com or call 704-762-1653.