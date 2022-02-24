High school reunion coming up for Concord, Central and Northwest

Concord High Class of 1971

The graduating Class of 1971 at Concord High School will have its 50th Anniversary Reunion Saturday, March 27, at Southern Strain Brewing Company, 165 Brumley Ave.

The event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. The cost is $40 per person.

Payment must be made by Feb. 28. Top Venmo @Becca-Russell-17 or send check to Becca Russell, P.O. Box 1209, Concord, NC 228026-1209

Northwest Cabarrus Super 4 and Friends

Northwest Cabarrus High School will be holding the Super 4 and Friends reunion on April 9, at the Kannapolis Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis.

The doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner will be at 7 p.m. catered by The Dough Girls. DJ Entertainment and reminiscing featuring DJ Jim Shafer at 8 p.m. Goodnight will be at 10 p.m. The cost is $40 per person. Reservations should be sent in by March 25.

Central Cabarrus Class of 1980

The 1980 Graduating Class of Central Cabarrus High School will be having a 40 year + 2 class reunion the evening of April 23 at the Cabarrus Country Club.

To receive additional information about the reunion plans and to register for the event please go to https://Srice1214.wixsite.com/cchs1980reunion.