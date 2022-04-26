High school students raise awareness, funds for cancer research

Two high schoolers are raising awareness and funds for Atrium Health’s cancer research at the Carolina Raptor Center this Saturday.

McKinley Sheets — a freshman at Cox Mill High School — experienced first-hand the affect cancer can have on a family when her dad was diagnosed with stage III rectal cancer in 2021.

After undergoing radiation and chemo he had surgery in July last year.

Sheets said her dad was recovering, but the cancer returned a few months ago, requiring another surgery that lasted 24 hours. Her dad is still in the hospital.

After watching her dad’s journey, she wanted to do something to give back and help. That is why she and Jack Rodgers — a freshman at Lake Norman Charter — started Flight from Cancer.

“After seeing my dad go through so many surgeries, radiation and chemo, I was really motivated to find a way to help. Supporting Atrium’s cancer research will help so many families just like mine,” she said. “With continued focus on cancer research, hopefully we can find a cure and get rid of this horrible disease.”

The fundraiser will be the group’s inaugural event, and the group is partnering with the Carolina Raptor Center.

Rodgers, the co-founder for the group, began volunteering at the raptor center in 2019. He and his family were also affected by cancer when his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

“Cancer affects the patient and everyone around them,” Rodgers said. “I want to raise money for cancer research so other kids can have their moms and dads focused on them, not on battling a disease.”

Rodgers and Sheets said they chose to work with the raptor center because, to them, birds in flight represent freedom. And they want families to have freedom from cancer.

The proceeds from donations and the fundraiser will be split equally between Atrium Health’s cancer research and the raptor Center.

The fundraiser will be at the Carolina Raptor Center Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

In addition to the raptor trail and trainer talks, there will be face painting, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. The Food Geeks Food Truck will also be at the event.

Cox Mill High School's American Cancer Club will also be volunteering at the event.

Tickets can be purchased on the Carolina Raptor Center website https://raptorcenter.simpletix.com/.

The Carolina Raptor Center is located at 6000 Sample Rd. Huntersville, NC 28078.