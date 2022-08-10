Hillie signing new book at Caldwell Park festival Saturday

Danielle T. Hillie, a native of Concord, has written her first book.

Danielle is a 2021 graduate of North Carolina Central University in Durham with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communications. She graduated from J. M. Robinson High School in 2017.

Her new book is “The Treasured Stories and Memoirs of Vernie Pharr King: Advocate, Leader, and Educator”. She captures the early life, the journeys and the living history as told by her 92-year-old grandmother.

The book tells the story of a woman whose life has been filled with love, religion, education and hard work. Danielle describes her grandmother as a true matriarch of their family. Through her wisdom, guidance, and unconditional love her grandmother has been able to provide inspiration and encouragement to so many people. Her grandmother is a retired elementary school teacher who worked in the Concord and Cabarrus County School systems.

Danielle wrote about the stories and events that she thought others would enjoy reading about. Danielle wants to encourage others to step out of their comfort zones, follow their paths and always remember to put God first in everything that they do as she did when she embarked on her journey to write this book.

Danielle, enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She is a member of the NAACP, the Logan Optimist Club, Grace Lutheran Church and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Her parents are Calvin J. Hillie and Teresa King Hillie.

To help celebrate this accomplishment, a second book signing event to meet and greet the author is being scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Daniel Pharr Building located in Caldwell Park at 362 Georgia Street SW in Concord from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Her book is available in paperback, hardback and E-book and can be found and ordered on-line from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million and Xlibris.