Historic Concord residents hosts Holiday Tour of Homes

CONCORD – The Residents of Historic Concord will host its “Holiday Tour of Homes” taking place in Historic Concord and features exclusive tours of ten historic homes, two churches, and a business decked to the halls for the Christmas season! The tour begins in Historic Concord on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4-8 p.m. and continues Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1-7 p.m. and requires a ticket to enter any of the participating homes, churches, and business.

Participants have two ways to enjoy the tour: Priority Access & General Admission. Priority Access tickets sold for $30 and purchased by Dec. 7th provide access to all participating properties, both days, and a “fast pass” when queuing at a house. General Admission tickets sold for $35 after Dec. 7th provide access to all participating properties, both days of the tour. All ticket holders will enjoy the complimentary trolley service shuttling to all areas of the tour.

Tickets are available for purchase online at http://residentsofhistoricconcord.org/ or in-person at the following locations: Union Street Market (10 Union St. N), Historic Cabarrus Association (65 Union St. S), and MacTabby Cat Cafe (25 Market St. SW) in Concord or at Simply Pleasant Boutique (1459 N Main St) in Mt. Pleasant. Online orders can pick-up tickets at these locations, at Art Walk-Downtown Concord Booth on December10th or at Will-Call at Cabarrus Center (Flywheel) (57 Union St S) during the event. Tickets can also be purchased at Will-Call during the event. Acceptable forms of payments include cash, check, or credit card.

An always supportive local business, Budget Blinds, is the Presenting Sponsor for the tour. Karl Strohminger, COO, says the tour is, “Combining three of our favorite things; our company, Historic Concord, and Christmas!!! A match made in Heaven.” Rose Strohminger is not only excited to be a sponsor but to also open their North Union Street house for the tour!

The tour is a collaborative effort between homeowners, business owners, and churches with a single goal of celebrating our community’s history with our citizens, visitors, and history-buffs alike.