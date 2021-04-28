Historic Gem Theatre Marquee Restoration Is Underway

KANNAPOLIS – The restoration of the Gem Theatre Marquee is in its final stages as the theatre prepares for the return of summer blockbusters in downtown Kannapolis.

The iconic Gem Theatre marquee was originally constructed in 1936. Its historic blue hues had faded, and the neon lighting was not operable in some areas. It was time for a facelift. The City of Kannapolis, who owns the theatre, worked with Clearscapes and RiteLite Signs, on a plan to gingerly remove the marquee panels, restore them and very carefully put them back in place. The process has been underway since February of 2021. The final steps are underway this week as all of the marquee panels are being reinstalled.

Great care was taken to preserve the historic authenticity of the marquee. Approximately 50 unique neon lighting pieces were reproduced with all new fittings and transformers. Original colors such as the distinguished blue on the marquee were restored as accurately as possible using special mixes.

The restoration of the marquee is the first phase of renovations for the Gem Theatre. The first phase also includes the addition of handicap accessible restrooms, event space and an additional exit corridor all on the first floor and a new HVAC system. The City of Kannapolis, as owner of the theatre, is funding the first phase at a cost of $1.1 million.