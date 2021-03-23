Historic Swanee Theatre to become entertainment venue this fall

Construction and renovations on the building are scheduled to start immediately after Monday’s vote and the hope is to have the venue up and running for a first event on Oct. 9.

“We are looking forward to seeing this building come alive again,” Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant said in a press release. “Many of our residents have memories of the wonderful times spent at the Swanee being entertained with a movie. Now, the building will be restored and once again we will be able to visit it to be entertained with live performances.”

The parcel is located at the corner of West Avenue and Cannon Ballers Way and will be sold for $567,000. The City will also provide a construction loan of up to $950,000 to the buyer to finance the cost of the renovations to the building. The property was initially purchased by the City in 2015 as part of the Downtown Revitalization Plan when the City bought 50 acres (eight blocks of downtown buildings) and more than 700,000 square feet of commercial space.

