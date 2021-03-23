Historic Swanee Theatre to become entertainment venue this fall

KANNAPOLIS — City Council voted unanimously to execute a purchase and sale agreement with West Avenue Entertainment LLC to turn the historic Swanee Theatre into a music entertainment venue.
WAE’s ownership group includes Kent Gregory and Ken Lingafelt and they plan for the venue to contribute to the City’s ongoing revitalization program with the hopes of bringing customers in for events and then encouraging them to stay after for a night on the new downtown.
“The City has provided us with a beautiful canvas and we’re allowed to paint on it occasionally and this is another piece of that,” Lingafelt said during Monday’s public comment portion of the City Council meeting.
He continued: “We’ll be keeping the 1941 look throughout the building, not just on the outside…but also inside, it will be preserved as it was in 1941.”
According to the City of Kannapolis, the Swanee Theatre was built in 1940 and was one of four single screen movie theatres in the city. It remained open until 1971. Since then the building has been used as a visitor center and a workforce training center for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College but has been vacant in recent years.
The new venue will host live music events as well as comedy shows and even its own version of “The Voice” which will be on Thursdays hopefully starting this fall. The capacity is capable of holding 500 people, but WAE plans to accommodate 375 to 400 people per night once regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.
Construction and renovations on the building are scheduled to start immediately after Monday’s vote and the hope is to have the venue up and running for a first event on Oct. 9.
“We are looking forward to seeing this building come alive again,” Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant said in a press release. “Many of our residents have memories of the wonderful times spent at the Swanee being entertained with a movie. Now, the building will be restored and once again we will be able to visit it to be entertained with live performances.”
The parcel is located at the corner of West Avenue and Cannon Ballers Way and will be sold for $567,000. The City will also provide a construction loan of up to $950,000 to the buyer to finance the cost of the renovations to the building. The property was initially purchased by the City in 2015 as part of the Downtown Revitalization Plan when the City bought 50 acres (eight blocks of downtown buildings) and more than 700,000 square feet of commercial space.
One of the reasons the City gave WAE this type of deal is because of the plans the venue has for the City and how it hopes to not only bring people downtown but keep them there. Lingafelt said WAE does not want to sell tickets to events online entirely, but early ticketing will be available in shops around town which will encourage people not only to buy tickets to events but to patronize local establishments.
They will also encourage musical guests to go out on the town after events and let people know where they're going to give them a chance to interact with them as well as potentially keep traffic downtown. The goal is to sell tickets for around $10 to $20.
Additionally, WAE plans to end all of its events at 9 p.m. which is early enough to allow customers to leave the venue and still be able to go out to local business downtown.
Several members of the public commented on the project with one offering “100 percent support” for it.
“As I have in the past I just want to lend my support to this,” one man said. “I think Kent and Ken have just been wonderful partners and it’s wonderful that we have folks that are local and that are interested and have the best interest of the city at heart.”
Lingafelt also said 361 jobs have been created downtown both part-time and full-time and when the new building is finished it could be more than 1,000.
The City has now sold five of the downtown blocks and one of the outer parcels (the former Plant 4 site). A number of new businesses have opened including restaurants, a brewery, boutiques, hair salon and a barber, a cycle shop and much more.
Kannapolis Downtown Revitalization Project:
The City of Kannapolis has invested $113 million in three catalyst projects to revitalize downtown. The projects include the West Avenue Streetscape, Atrium Health Ballpark (the new home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Minor League Baseball Team) and a public parking deck in the VIDA Mixed-Use District. A new catalyst project, renovations to the Gem Theatre, is now underway.
For more information on the City of Kannapolis and the Downtown Revitalization Project visit kannapolisnc.gov/revitalization.