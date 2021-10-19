Book on Mount Pleasant college to be presented Sunday at ECHS

Author Ben Callahan will discuss his book “Promises Unfulfilled: A History of the First Lutheran College in North Carolina” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Museum in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant was a college town for decades. What happened? Discover the history of the school that is now the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum.

Callahan’s latest book “Promises Unfulfilled” is available on Amazon.