 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book on Mount Pleasant college to be presented Sunday at ECHS
0 Comments

Book on Mount Pleasant college to be presented Sunday at ECHS

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Callahan book

Author Ben Callahan will discuss his book “Promises Unfulfilled: A History of the First Lutheran College in North Carolina” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Museum in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant was a college town for decades. What happened? Discover the history of the school that is now the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum.

Callahan’s latest book “Promises Unfulfilled” is available on Amazon.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West changes his name to Ye

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts