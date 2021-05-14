COLUMN: Paul Barringer II came to town

On Sunday, April 25, 2021 in the year of our Lord, a historic meeting took place with Paul
Barringer II.
Paul, 69, is the great grandson of Paul Brandon Barringer. Paul Barringer II came to the Allen T. Small Family Center on Spring Street to meet his Black family.
Paul Brandon Barringer , born in Concord in 1857, was the son of Rufus C. Barringer and Eugenia Morrison. Rufus Barringer was the biological father of Warren Clay Coleman. Paul Brandon Barringer, although he was quite controversial regarding the treatment of Blacks, became the president of Virginia Tech.
The following people attended the meeting: Mr. Dennis Rowe, Anthony-Harrison, Sr., Paul Barringer II, Alison Marlone, Velma Jackson, Jubal Strube, Gussie Ford, Greg. Stewart, Mayor Bill Dusch, Tara Smith, Rodney Smith, Rev. Donald Anthony, Dr. Theresa Isibor Davis, Honorable J.C. McKenzy, Dr. Crystal Hill, Mr. Devin Smith, Melva S. Duge, Demeterius Marlow, Rev. Solomon McAuley, Honorable Ella Mae Small, Aloma Cryston, Norman J. McCullough and Rev. Robert Mathis.
Many people have asked why did Paul come to Concord. First he indicated that he had never been to Concord. Second, he said "I want to meet the people on the Black side of my family."
Like the relatives of President Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemmings, people want or should want to know about their history. We as Americans need to know about our history. Although Paul has no blood to Roxana (Warren's mother), he feels that her descendents are still related to him by way of Rufus. People want to know, although uncomfortable and awkward, about their family. Our children need to know.
Although it may be uncomfortable for our country, this type of interaction (Rufus and Roxana) prior to 1865 was common. Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington, it is understood, had white fathers and slave mothers It is clear the topic of slavery makes some people very uncomfortable.
The people in the picture include Paul Barringer II, members of the Coleman family and Norman J. McCullough.
Norman J. McCullough, Sr., is a retired RCCC Instructor, a home owner living in Concord, and an author of WarrenClayColeman.com. Norman also serves as a trustee at Price Memorial AME Zion church. He can be reached at normanmccullough.1@aol.com