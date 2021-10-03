COLUMN: Visiting the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society

My visit to the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society was both positive and negative from a historical perspective.
As an African-American historian who has written about Warren Clay Coleman, John Paul Barringer II and many others, I was clearly excited to review the museum that was opened to the public on Sept. 19. I was warmly greeted by Valerie Miller, Andrea Edmonson and Richard Wines.
Upon arrival, I explained that I was a historian working to ensure that African-Americans in Cabarrus County were included in the legacy of the county and the State of North Carolina. Although I conducted a seminar at the Society a few years ago, I was not aware of the extensive array of materials that exist on three levels of the museum.
Specifically, one can see several rooms depicting the early life of people in the rural and urban parts of the county coupled with a quality that one would find in museums both in the South and the North.
Items showing early childhood, the various wars, a doctor's office and a replica of an early general store were included. My mind was blown because any person born and raised in Cabarrus County would be proud to see the attention given the legacy of white people in the 17th, 18th, and 19th century. More specifically, there is an extensive amount of materials devoted to the Civil War.
Is this wrong? No. History is history and not to recognize it would not do justice to our country as Americans. As we move through this period of reconciliation in our country, many people feel it is necessary to remove all statues and other items that might be offensive to Blacks. If these items are in the public square, I would agree.
I, as a citizen of Concord, do not want to see markers and other statues on Union Street. However, in the case of ECHS, the material is on the inside and anyone visiting (including young children) would know the Civil War (Confederates) and other related material is on the inside.
The negative side
However, on a negative side, where are the materials that related to Black people in Cabarrus County? The simple answer is that they do not exist. Why? The answer, one is aware of the history of North Carolina, is self-evident. Given this state of affairs, I am going to do my part to remedy this situation by working with Valerie and others interested in inserting the history of Mr. Coleman and many others that lived in various parts of Cabarrus County.
Not having a separate area inside ECHS, inside the Coleman Mill or Kannapolis remains offensive and not in the interest of towns, cities and others components of Cabarrus seeking to move forward into the future. Not having Blacks at the political table is not smart. Those who agree can reach me at normanmccullough1@aol.com
Norman J. McCullough Sr. is a retired RCCC instructor, a homeowner living in Concord, and an author of a book on Warren C. Coleman and the website WarrenClayColeman.com. Norman also serves as a trustee at Price Memorial AME Zion church. He can be reached at normanmccullough.1@aol.com.