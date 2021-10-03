COLUMN: Visiting the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society

My visit to the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society was both positive and negative from a historical perspective.

As an African-American historian who has written about Warren Clay Coleman, John Paul Barringer II and many others, I was clearly excited to review the museum that was opened to the public on Sept. 19. I was warmly greeted by Valerie Miller, Andrea Edmonson and Richard Wines.

Upon arrival, I explained that I was a historian working to ensure that African-Americans in Cabarrus County were included in the legacy of the county and the State of North Carolina. Although I conducted a seminar at the Society a few years ago, I was not aware of the extensive array of materials that exist on three levels of the museum.

Specifically, one can see several rooms depicting the early life of people in the rural and urban parts of the county coupled with a quality that one would find in museums both in the South and the North.

Items showing early childhood, the various wars, a doctor's office and a replica of an early general store were included. My mind was blown because any person born and raised in Cabarrus County would be proud to see the attention given the legacy of white people in the 17th, 18th, and 19th century. More specifically, there is an extensive amount of materials devoted to the Civil War.