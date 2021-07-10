COLUMN: Who is Thomas Clay Coleman?

For many readers, the name Thomas Clay Coleman is not as familiar as his brother, Warren Clay Coleman. Both were chattel slaves.
Thomas was born in 1845 in Concord at a location near the Cannon library on Union Street. What else do we know about Thomas? Not much. Unfortunately, unlike his famous brother, Thomas and his family are presently a mystery.
However, we do that Thomas left Concord sometime after 1865 and moved to Atlanta, Ga. in Fulton County.
Why didn't Thomas go North? Warren, on the other hand, remained in Concord and died in his 4-bedroom home on Church and Cabarrus Avenue, (Depot at the time) in 1904. Warren was born in 1849.
Why Thomas left and Warren remained is also a mystery. Because Warren stayed, we have a historical church, cemetery and mill that will be converted into 152 apartments in the near future. We also know that Thomas was the first child of Roxana Coleman and Rufus Barringer.
Did Thomas look like his mother or father? We have pictures of Warren, Roxana and Rufus. It would be great to see a picture of Thomas. Due to his father, it is clear that Thomas like Warren had some German heritage. According to historian Ben Callahan and Ronald Brown Hurlocker of Mount Pleasant, the early records show that the original name on official records was "Behringer." and the original pioneer coming from Germany in the early 1700's - John Paul Behringer - was an indentured servant. He later "acquired" thousands of acres of land in Mount Pleasant.
John Paul was also a founder of St. John's Lutheran Church. Given this rich history of Concord, Mount Pleasant and Cabarrus County, as a historian, it appears to be my duty to to Ga., to further locate Thomas' legacy and his family/descendants. Similar to the descendants I found from Roxana (Thomas's mother) any descendants found from Thomas would be important for Cabarrus and the various counties, especially as the county continues to grow and people begin to ask deep questions.
We know that Warren and his wife, Jane, had no children. As I anticipate taking this trip in the near future, like I traveled to Tuskegee, Alabama, looking at the history of Warren and Booker T. Washington, going to Georgia, may reveal historical gems that can enlighten Concord and Cabarrus. Many people are becoming more and more interested in Black history. Anyone with additional information or questions can be reach me at normanmccullough1@aol. Peace.
Norman J. McCullough, Sr., is a retired RCCC Instructor, a home owner living in Concord, and an author of WarrenClayColeman.com. Norman also serves as a trustee at Price Memorial AME Zion church. He can be reached at normanmccullough.1@aol.com