COLUMN: Who is Thomas Clay Coleman?

For many readers, the name Thomas Clay Coleman is not as familiar as his brother, Warren Clay Coleman. Both were chattel slaves.

Thomas was born in 1845 in Concord at a location near the Cannon library on Union Street. What else do we know about Thomas? Not much. Unfortunately, unlike his famous brother, Thomas and his family are presently a mystery.

However, we do that Thomas left Concord sometime after 1865 and moved to Atlanta, Ga. in Fulton County.

Why didn't Thomas go North? Warren, on the other hand, remained in Concord and died in his 4-bedroom home on Church and Cabarrus Avenue, (Depot at the time) in 1904. Warren was born in 1849.

Why Thomas left and Warren remained is also a mystery. Because Warren stayed, we have a historical church, cemetery and mill that will be converted into 152 apartments in the near future. We also know that Thomas was the first child of Roxana Coleman and Rufus Barringer.