COLUMN: Who was Corporal Newton Pharr?

Isaac Newton Pharr was born in Cabarrus County near Harrisburg, in 1834 and he served as a "Minute Man."
As such, Isaac Newton Pharr was born, 11 years before Thomas C. Coleman, son of General Rufus Barringer, and 15 years before Warren C. Coleman.
At the behest of Honorable Harrisburg Town Councilwomen Diamond Williams, I recently began to research the life and times of Isaac Pharr and members of his family. Pharr was born in Harrisburg and he died in 1911. Having been called up during the Civil War, Pharr was given the high honor of serving as a flag bearer for General Robert E. Lee. The flag bearer held a commission because enemy fire was always concentrated upon the flag during battle.
Due to this danger, Isaac Pharr was recognized, especially after he was wounded in the chest. He later married and had three children: Walter Mack, Shakespear and Eula Davis. Given Isaac Pharr's history, it can be surmised that he knew of or had some knowledge of Warren C. Coleman.
A review of the record indicates the history of the Pharr family, in various parts of the country, is extensive. Unlike the Barringers, coming from Germany, the Pharrs came from a Scotch-Irish background. A short list would include Walter Fair(Farr), Rev. Henry Nelson Pharr, Harry Nelson Pharr, Henry Newton Pharr, John A. Pharr, Walter Franklin Pharr, and Hugh Smith Pharr.
It is noted that Hugh Smith Pharr owned Black slaves like many others in the 18th and 19th century in Cabarrus County. Looking at the record, we also see that Isaac Pharr contributed substantially to Rocky River Presbyterian Church and he later joined Poplar Tent Presbyterian church in 1878 when Warren C. Coleman was 31 years old.
Was the old Pharr Mill named after Isaac? It is hard to say without hard evidence. The evidence currently available indicates that Smith Pharr built the Mill 1850 near Rocky River. The source of the above information was gleaned from various books, Piedmont Neighbors, Historical Sketches of Cabarrus, Stanly and Southern Rowan Counties, edited by Clarence E. Horton, Jr., and Kathryn L. Bridges. Another source utilized is a 618-page book authored by Henry Newton Pharr in 1955 and Harrisburg's Foot Prints on The Sands of Time... published in 1966.
Norman J. McCullough Sr. is a retired RCCC instructor, a homeowner living in Concord, and an author of WarrenClayColeman.com. Norman also serves as a trustee at Price Memorial AME Zion church. He can be reached at normanmccullough.1@aol.com.