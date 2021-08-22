COLUMN: Who was Corporal Newton Pharr?

Isaac Newton Pharr was born in Cabarrus County near Harrisburg, in 1834 and he served as a "Minute Man."

As such, Isaac Newton Pharr was born, 11 years before Thomas C. Coleman, son of General Rufus Barringer, and 15 years before Warren C. Coleman.

At the behest of Honorable Harrisburg Town Councilwomen Diamond Williams, I recently began to research the life and times of Isaac Pharr and members of his family. Pharr was born in Harrisburg and he died in 1911. Having been called up during the Civil War, Pharr was given the high honor of serving as a flag bearer for General Robert E. Lee. The flag bearer held a commission because enemy fire was always concentrated upon the flag during battle.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Due to this danger, Isaac Pharr was recognized, especially after he was wounded in the chest. He later married and had three children: Walter Mack, Shakespear and Eula Davis. Given Isaac Pharr's history, it can be surmised that he knew of or had some knowledge of Warren C. Coleman.