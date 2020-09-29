Concord history and the Black Experience

A program discussing the history of the Concord area and how it fits into the Black Experience in America will be held Sunday, Oct. 4, from 2 p.m. at Caldwell Park.

Wearing a mask and being 6 feet apart are mandatory. In addition the history program, an update on the development of the Coleman Mill will also be covered.

For those who are interested in the Logan/Coleburg community, this is an opportunity to learn about a very significant event that will begin to take place in early 2021 and 2022. Any other concerns or questions can be sent to normanmccullough1@aol.com. Participation will be limited to 20 people for session one. If necessary, there will be a second session at 3 p.m.