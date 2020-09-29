 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Concord history and the Black Experience
View Comments

Concord history and the Black Experience

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A program discussing the history of the Concord area and how it fits into the Black Experience in America will be held Sunday, Oct. 4, from 2 p.m. at Caldwell Park.

Wearing a mask and being 6 feet apart are mandatory. In addition the history program, an update on the development of the Coleman Mill will also be covered.

For those who are interested in the Logan/Coleburg community, this is an opportunity to learn about a very significant event that will begin to take place in early 2021 and 2022. Any other concerns or questions can be sent to normanmccullough1@aol.com. Participation will be limited to 20 people for session one. If necessary, there will be a second session at 3 p.m.

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts