Editor's Note The views expressed here are those of the author. The column referred to by Dr. Norman McCullough Sr. appeared in the April 30, 2023, Independent Tribune.

The Confederate Monument in Concord must remain in place at the Old Courthouse, where it has stood for the last 131 years. It is an unalterable piece of the history of our county and memorializes those citizen-soldiers of Cabarrus County who died during the most tragic period in American history.

Mr. McCullough’s recent opinion piece in the Independent Tribune is a local example of the recent attempts across our country to purge our history to suit a misguided social agenda. It has become fashionable among academic historians to assert that all Confederate monuments were erected to advance white supremacy and that memorializing fallen Confederates was merely the means to that end. As such, these memorials must be removed from the public square. It would appear that view has become dogma at places like Chapel Hill and Charlottesville, but it is certainly the wrong reading of history. Mr. McCullough appears to agree with this biased view of history — and he would be wrong if he does.

A look at how the monument came to be is necessary to understand it. In May, 1890, Jesse F. Willeford, a Confederate veteran from Concord, visited Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington. He was impressed with the monument to Confederate dead at the cemetery and decided that he “would do all I could towards raising money to erect a monument to the fallen heroes of Cabarrus.” Willeford organized a “Memorial Association” to raise the necessary funds for a monument. The citizens of Cabarrus County responded and by 1892 the association was able to purchase a suitable monument. This monument was placed on the front lawn of the county courthouse and was dedicated there on May 5, 1892, with a large crowd in attendance.

A news report from the day

What was said during that dedication? The Daily Standard and the Concord Times both covered the event in some detail and we have an accurate record of the speeches at the event. The account of the dedication in The Daily Standard is clear on why the monument was built:

“This cold, durable granite shaft is erected by living comrades, fathers, brothers and uncles — it is to the memory of those among the bravest. These fell in the defense of a cause they believed right, therefore giving up their lives and all in its defense.

“The invocation was given by Reverend Dr. Charles M. Payne of the First Presbyterian Church. Payne, himself a Confederate veteran, voiced a note of caution in his prayer:

“…We thank Thee for this beautiful monument and for the brave men it honors. Whenever we look upon this monument may we confess the errors, entreat forgiveness for the sins and are warned by the mistakes of other days.”

Maj. William M. Robbins, another Confederate veteran and a prominent North Carolina politician, gave the dedication address, which lasted two hours. He praised the veterans, the citizens for building the monument and then gave a long account of the reasons for the war. While Robbins was critical of radical abolitionists before the war and the Federal government after the war, at no time did he mention the cause of white supremacy or allude to it in his speech.

Based on the words of those who raised the monument and dedicated it, their efforts were made to honor the Confederate soldiers from Cabarrus County who died during the war. In the years after the war, Union and Confederate veterans across the United States sought to commemorate their sacrifices of their fallen comrades. Our Confederate monument is a typical example of that spirit. The monument has now come to memorialize all of our county’s Confederate soldiers.

A simple war memorial

A simple war memorial — that’s all it is. It is not “a symbol of discrimination and inequality” except to those who choose to be perpetually offended over the place of Confederate heritage in Southern culture. Those who call for the removal of the monument to our Confederate veterans are ill-informed about the reason these memorials exist. If people want to attach sinister racist motives to the monument or be offended by the facts of history, then they can have at it. Nevertheless, they would be absolutely wrong to do so.

The monument, and the history it represents, is part and parcel of who we are in Cabarrus County. Those Confederate veterans returned home to rebuild the county and, along with their sons and daughters, started us — all of us — on the road to the prosperity we enjoy today. Cabarrus County continues to move forward on this road with long strides.

Cabarrus County has suffered from the troubled history of race relations in the United States and it is understandable why some of our citizens would look on this monument with disdain. Still, the history of the past 158 years, imperfect as it may be, clearly shows that we will never return to the days of the Old South — be it 1861 or 1961 — nor should we want to. Our Confederate monument is not a threat that we will return to that past. To imply otherwise is ridiculous.

Another point Mr. McCullough makes is that the presence of our Confederate monument somehow stunts economic growth in the county. He would have us believe that large corporations would not locate their operations in Cabarrus County because we choose to remember our Confederate past. Frankly, that’s nonsense. Anyone who travels around the western side of our county would be hard-pressed to accept that as fact.

Large national corporations have been moving into the southern United States since the 1950s, seeking to escape onerous taxes and gain a work force free of uncooperative labor unions. Cabarrus County and its municipalities have adopted fiscal policies to encourage businesses to locate here and, apparently, these policies are working. The work force in our county is certainly diverse, probably much more so than counties in Vermont or Iowa. The fact that our county and our state were once part of the Confederacy plays little, if any, part in corporate decisions.

The arrival of national corporations has always been accompanied by an influx of new residents into our county from all around the United States. They have been welcomed and have become part of the fabric of life here. Those who are not from the South and are unaware of the details of our Confederate past may not understand why we maintain this as part of our county’s heritage. I would encourage them to take a few minutes to learn about it, rather than reject it out of hand as some continuing inbred racism.

The Jefferson Davis sign

There is also the question of the missing state historical marker in downtown Concord. Mr. McCullough implies that the marker was removed because of its Confederate subject matter. This marker noted that Jefferson Davis, the President of the Confederate States, spent the night in Concord during his escape from Richmond in 1865. Again, this episode is part of local history and the marker simply highlights that fact. City leaders have been vague on why the marker was removed, but it has quietly reappeared. It now sits at the corner of Church Street and Killarney Avenue, over a block away from its original — and historically correct — location on Union Street. The text of the marker does not match the current location, unless President Davis stayed the night at Fire Station Number One. The marker should not have been moved to begin with and it should be restored to its correct location.

I hope our county leaders will have the wisdom and moral courage to reject these Orwellian attempts to remove Confederate history from our public spaces. Our Confederate monument must remain where it is — fixed and immovable.