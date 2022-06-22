 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eastern Cabarrus Flashback: A look at West Franklin Street through the years

West Franklin Street 1969

West Franklin Street in Mount Pleasant is shown in this 1969 aerial photo. The intersection is with Main Street. You are looking east. The roadway is very similar today but the buildings and many of occupants changed over the years.

 From Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society

The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society shared these photos of West Franklin Street in Mount Pleasant.

The vehicles have done from horse-drawn carriages and wagons to trucks and cars. Many of the buildings are the same, but have been refurnished and the businesses have changed some.

West Franklin Street 1910

This view of West Franklin Street in Downtown Mount Pleasant is from about 1910. The street was much more narrow and traffic was horse-drawn. There were more trees then too.
West Franklin Street 1950s

West Franklin Street 1950s West Franklin Street running through Mount Pleasant looked a bit different in the 1950s. It has changed a lot over the years.
