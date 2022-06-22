top story Eastern Cabarrus Flashback: A look at West Franklin Street through the years Jun 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 West Franklin Street in Mount Pleasant is shown in this 1969 aerial photo. The intersection is with Main Street. You are looking east. The roadway is very similar today but the buildings and many of occupants changed over the years. From Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society shared these photos of West Franklin Street in Mount Pleasant.The vehicles have done from horse-drawn carriages and wagons to trucks and cars. Many of the buildings are the same, but have been refurnished and the businesses have changed some. This view of West Franklin Street in Downtown Mount Pleasant is from about 1910. The street was much more narrow and traffic was horse-drawn. There were more trees then too. From Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society West Franklin Street 1950s West Franklin Street running through Mount Pleasant looked a bit different in the 1950s. It has changed a lot over the years. From Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society 0 Comments Tags Photo Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Transports Motor Vehicle Vehicle Car Wagon Carriage Truck Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Remember JG Black: The final battle and an unanswered question U.S. Navy Seaman First Class Joseph Grady Black Jr. (known as JG) was the first resident of Cabarrus County, North Carolina, to be killed in c… Remembering JG Black: His early days in the Navy U.S. Navy Seaman First Class Joseph Grady Black Jr. (known as JG) was the first resident of Cabarrus County, North Carolina, to be killed in c… Watch Now: Related Video Italian drought has reveals a WWII-era shipwreck once hidden by a river Wildlife photographer brought to tears by Orca sighting off Scottish coast AP Wildlife photographer brought to tears by Orca sighting off Scottish coast This device helps the visually impaired with autonomous car tech AP This device helps the visually impaired with autonomous car tech Body cam footage displays chaos surrounding law enforcement responce in Uvalde AP Body cam footage displays chaos surrounding law enforcement responce in Uvalde