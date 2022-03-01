ECHS Museum reopening with new exhibit and slate of activities

MOUNT PLEASANT – After two months for maintenance and updates, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday, March 5.

The exhibit for 2022 is “The Road to Your Smartphone”. It features obsolete technology and items, including rotary dial phones, a Walkman and Rolodex, which have been replaced by our smartphones. There’s even a phone booth.

Along with the museum opening, there will be a yard sale with multiple vendors on the museum campus from 8 a.m. to noon. Fresh hot donuts and Girl Scout cookies will be available to purchase, and beginning at 10:30 a.m., the ECHS will be selling barbecue sandwich take-out plates.

While the museum was closed, volunteers have refreshed and relocated familiar displays and new rooms have been added, including one dedicated to local Boy Scouting.

Museum hours will be Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no charge to tour the museum, but donations are always appreciated.