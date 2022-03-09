Historic interpreters at Reed Gold Mine will demonstrate mining during the 1850s

MIDLAND — Gold mining at Reed Gold Mine was in its heyday in the 1850s. This was before the California gold rush, when gold mining in North Carolina was the place to be. In 1799, young Conrad Reed discovered a 17-pound gold nugget while fishing in Little Meadow Creek, giving rise to America’s first gold rush. Historic interpreters at Reed Gold Mine, Saturday, March 19, will recall that time.

Reed will highlight the 1850s-mining era with living history demonstrations of surface and underground mining, hands-on mining activities and other demonstrations. Costumed interpreters will show cradle and log rockers, used to sort through dirt and find large nuggets on the surface. Others will show how blasting holes were drilled and gold bearing quartz rock was removed from the mine. The California-type 10-stamp mill will show how rock was mixed with mercury to extract gold.

Gold mining began in earnest after 1802 at Reed Gold Mine, after the rock Conrad Reed brought home was determined to be gold. It had served as a doorstop for years, until a jeweler’s inspection revealed that it was gold. The mine closed during the Civil War and reopened in the 1870s. The mine closed for good in 1912 and became a state historic site in 1977.