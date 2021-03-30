Historic photos make long journey back to Cabarrus County

MOUNT PLEASANT – In the history of eastern Cabarrus County, Barrier is a familiar surname. Rufus Alexander Barrier (1836-1876) is known as one of the founders of Company H, 8th NC Regiment, a group of 58 volunteers mustered at the Western Carolina Male Academy (now home to the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum) to serve in the Civil War. After the war, Barrier returned to Mount Pleasant and married Martha Roxana Anthony, daughter of a local minister. Together they had six sons, four of them lived to adulthood.

In April of 2020, photos of those four “Barrier boys” somehow turned up in Rockland, Maine, and began a long journey back to Cabarrus County.

Kathy Zvanovec of Hope, Maine, is an antique seller, collector and self-described “relocator” of historical items. When she stumbled upon the Barrier photographs at a Goodwill Store, she realized they were historic and set to find out where they belonged. Fortunately, the pictures were labeled with the boys’ names, and Zvanovec started hunting for living descendants. She searched obituaries, sent emails, made calls, but was largely unsuccessful in finding the boys’ home.

