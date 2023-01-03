Kannapolis History Associates meets with history professor

Kannapolis History Associates will hold its first 2023 meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, in the Social Room at A. L. Brown High School. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and our guest speaker will be Dr. Gary Freeze, retired history professor at Catawba College.

Freeze will be sharing his research findings on the “History of North Carolina Barbecue”. He will be examining the evidence history of barbeque to include prior to 1900. Don’t miss this fun and informative presentation, even if you do not eat or like barbeque as it is a big part of our North Carolina history.