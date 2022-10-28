KHA to hear findings from 1776 Phifer Graveyard

KANNAPOLIS - Keith Seramur of Seramur & Associates, PC will be sharing his

finding after a thorough GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar) evaluation of the 1767 Historic Phifer Graveyard at the next meeting of the Kannapolis History Associates.

This evaluation was conducted in October of 2018. Seramur has been unable to present his findings due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Seramur & Associates, PC is a licensed geological Professional Corporation originally established in North Carolina in 2002. The company provides a wide range of services utilizing geoarchaeology, geomorphology, paleontology, geophysics, and marine surveys. WOW, come to the meeting to learn the meaning of these words.

A hyper stacking antenna was used for the survey of historic Phifer Graveyard. The GPR system sends pulses of electromagnetic energy or radar into the earth through a transmitter. The radar waves propagate through the subsurface and are partially reflected, back to the receiver when materials with different dielectric properties (conductivity) are encountered below the surface.

The KHA meeting will be Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. at the social room at A.L. Brown High School. Parking is in lot east of Trinity Methodist Church and use the sidewalk east of Kannapolis Performing Arts Center (auditorium) and follow the signs to KHA.