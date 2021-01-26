Life at Oaklawn: A fig bush, honey bees and getting ready for spring

The time is fast approaching to leave Oaklawn and another chapter will begin in our lives.
We are planning on taking some of the fig bush and hope that it will survive the transplant.
When I was growing up this fig was a huge bush and was probably 6 feet in length and much higher than my head. I remember the leaves provided shade while I played. My Daddy had bee hives at one end of the fig bush and I was very careful not to get close to that.
Daddy did not have a bee suit to wear and put cheesecloth over his head, then put on his hat and started smoking the bees. Daddy used some type of wood that would produce a lot of smoke and no flames, but I do not remember what that was called. I remember when he took the top off the hives, he would start removing the honey and would break off a part of the comb and let me eat the honey and chew the comb. Mother and Daddy would keep the combs and place them in jars, then pour the strained honey in to the jars. They had paraffin of some kind to seal the jars and we would enjoy the honey over biscuits, smeared with fresh churned butter.
Mother would start ordering seeds from one of the catalogs that came in the mail. Back during those days, she could just put her money in the envelope and mail, not having to worry if they would process her order.
Mother would fill up egg cartons with soil and be ready to plant when her seeds arrived. I remember one company that was called Burpee’s Seeds. When the seeds arrived, she would select the ones that she wanted to plant in the garden first. I remember radish, carrots, and beets. She would put the cartons in the kitchen on the hearth where it would be warm enough for them to survive. Mother used larger containers to plant the potato eyes and onion sets.
Daddy would start getting the garden soil ready, he would till the soil and mix in wood ash and manure from the stables mixing it into the garden soil. Sometimes it would snow and Daddy would say that the snow would help the garden.
I remember that during this time of year our class at Odell would be selling seeds and Daddy would drive me up to my Grandaddy’s house to sell some of my seeds. I think they were also the Burpee Seeds. I think we sold them two packs for a nickel. I wonder how many of the readers also remember selling seeds?
I always read the Blum’s Red Farmer’s and Planter’s Almanac and so far the month of January has been accurate. February says that we will be in much colder weather with a heavy snow in the Northeast, further South we are to possibly get some snow, wind and rain. I for one am looking forward to Spring. I do not like cold weather and I think this comes from growing up in a house that only had fireplaces and wood stoves. I love the Spring and look forward to it coming. My parents always told me it was the earth coming back to life.
The COVID-19 is still increasing and the vaccine is very hard to obtain. I just spoke to a friend of mine that lives in South Carolina and she told me they had a place in her county that would help the people that did not have computers get on the waiting list for a vaccine. I was scheduled for July 15th in Winston Salem for my appointment, but learned this morning I had been moved to April 9th in Matthews, NC. There is something very wrong with this system.
I hope all of you readers will continue to pray for our leaders and our wonderful country. There is no other place I would want to live.
Be safe and God Bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.