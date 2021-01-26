Life at Oaklawn: A fig bush, honey bees and getting ready for spring

The time is fast approaching to leave Oaklawn and another chapter will begin in our lives.

We are planning on taking some of the fig bush and hope that it will survive the transplant.

When I was growing up this fig was a huge bush and was probably 6 feet in length and much higher than my head. I remember the leaves provided shade while I played. My Daddy had bee hives at one end of the fig bush and I was very careful not to get close to that.

Daddy did not have a bee suit to wear and put cheesecloth over his head, then put on his hat and started smoking the bees. Daddy used some type of wood that would produce a lot of smoke and no flames, but I do not remember what that was called. I remember when he took the top off the hives, he would start removing the honey and would break off a part of the comb and let me eat the honey and chew the comb. Mother and Daddy would keep the combs and place them in jars, then pour the strained honey in to the jars. They had paraffin of some kind to seal the jars and we would enjoy the honey over biscuits, smeared with fresh churned butter.

Mother would start ordering seeds from one of the catalogs that came in the mail. Back during those days, she could just put her money in the envelope and mail, not having to worry if they would process her order.