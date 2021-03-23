Life at Oaklawn: A spring adventure with Cousin Marilyn

It is sad that there is only one person left that shares the memories that I have in my heart. My first cousin Marilyn Sheffield Savery and I are still close and talk often of our memories when they came to visit each Summer. My Daddy and her Mother were brother and sister and were always close. Marilyn and I are only children, we were both born when our mothers were in their early forties.

My Aunt Lillie, who was Marilyn’s mother always told us to keep in touch and to remember that we were family. Marilyn and I have always been close and to this day share a secret that no one knows except the two of us. My Aunt Lillie would always say, one of us could lie and the other one would swear to it.

I remember one time when I was sixteen and had gotten my license in July. Marilyn and her family came in August for their annual visit. They always dropped her off at my house and picked her up a week later when they returned to Virginia.

I got the bright idea that we could sneak off to the beach and I cannot remember what story we told my parents, but off we went to Myrtle Beach. Marilyn was fourteen at the time, but was very mature for her age and looked like she was sixteen. We went to the beach and had a ball and returned back to Oaklawn.