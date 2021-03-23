Life at Oaklawn: A spring adventure with Cousin Marilyn

I don’t know about you readers, but I am so glad we are heading toward warmer weather.
Saturday was the first day of Spring and it was also my Daddy’s birthday. He was born on March 20, 1904 and always enjoyed his birthday being the first day of Spring, unless it came in a Leap year. I remember Daddy saying that Spring was God giving new breath to the earth.
As I have told you we had wood fireplaces and wood stoves during the early years of my life and struggled to heat Oaklawn. I remember having to go across the back porch to get into Mother and Daddy’s bedroom. They had a wood heater in there and Mother would build a fire in the heater and read to me by lamp light.
The door that connects the den to the bedroom was done sometime in the 1940s. I remember Daddy, Grandaddy and Uncle Joe cutting through the thick plaster wall and forming a door. This was nice and made it much easier in the winters.
I think I would like to make another trip to Oaklawn before we leave forever. I would like to walk around the area and say goodbye to my home. It has not been easy and I have shed a lot of tears to realize that none of my family could love the old house like I have done all my life.
I have had so many readers call and tell me of their memories of coming to the store and Daddy giving them a bag of penny candy. He had a big heart and I do not remember him turning down anyone that asked for help.
It is sad that there is only one person left that shares the memories that I have in my heart. My first cousin Marilyn Sheffield Savery and I are still close and talk often of our memories when they came to visit each Summer. My Daddy and her Mother were brother and sister and were always close. Marilyn and I are only children, we were both born when our mothers were in their early forties.
My Aunt Lillie, who was Marilyn’s mother always told us to keep in touch and to remember that we were family. Marilyn and I have always been close and to this day share a secret that no one knows except the two of us. My Aunt Lillie would always say, one of us could lie and the other one would swear to it.
I remember one time when I was sixteen and had gotten my license in July. Marilyn and her family came in August for their annual visit. They always dropped her off at my house and picked her up a week later when they returned to Virginia.
I got the bright idea that we could sneak off to the beach and I cannot remember what story we told my parents, but off we went to Myrtle Beach. Marilyn was fourteen at the time, but was very mature for her age and looked like she was sixteen. We went to the beach and had a ball and returned back to Oaklawn.
I am sure my Daddy knew we had been to the beach, but he never said a word. My Aunt Lillie would question Marilyn and myself separately trying to find out just where we had been for two days. We had made up a story between us and never deviated from the story we told.
We have always had each other’s back and still do.
Our move is almost completed and I would like to ask the readers again to contact the Mayor and the historical association about your feeling about saving Oaklawn. If you do not get anyone on the phone leave a message. This is the fourth oldest house in Cabarrus County and deserves saving.
Please continue to pray for our wonderful United States of America and as I have said in the past “Our Flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”
Be safe and God bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.