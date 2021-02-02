Life at Oaklawn: Candy, toys and ready for Spring

We have been going through many things at Oaklawn that have brought back so many memories of the 1950s.

Do any of you remember the candy that was in the stores? I remember that we sold Fireballs,

Black Taffy, Dum Dums, Sugar Daddy, Mary Jane, Bit-O-Honey, Bubble Gum Cigarettes, and last but not least Nik-L-Nip, which were little wax bottles with juice inside. I would bite the top off the bottle, drink the juice and then chew the wax. I do remember that the juice was very strong.

I also remember some of the toys, Play-Doh, Slinky, Silly Putty, Pogo Stick, Hula Hoop and View-Master. I did not have a Pogo Stick, but Daddy made me what he called “Tom Walkers.” He would find tall cans, punch two holes in the top and put twine string thru the holes. He would make a knot and tie the ends together and I would walk up and down the road on these things.

I remember getting a View-Master for Christmas and it had several reels that fit into a slot and a handle that moved the slides when you were looking at them. I also got Cap Pistols along with plenty of caps one Christmas. I still have those and Daddy and I would play cowboy and shoot at each other. The caps would pop and would give off a smell that was very strong. I am sure you readers know by now that my Daddy was a wonderful man and was my best friend.