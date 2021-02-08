Life at Oaklawn: Class photo brings back memories

I have been going through old photographs and have discovered some of the Odell Classes.
I would like to share one with you readers. It was taken in 1949 of our fourth-grade class at Odell. If I remember correctly there were two fourth grade classes. One was taught by Mrs. Norma Bost, who was my teacher and for the life of me I cannot remember the other teacher.
I was lucky and my parents bought pictures that were made of me at school and somewhere in a trunk I have the annual from this time in my life.
I was surprised that how many faces I could name, hope you readers can find familiar faces as well. We have lost a lot of these friends but still hold them in our hearts.
My friend, Ann Smith Porter, brought the 1957 annual up to my house and we went to the UPS store and had copies made of some of the pictures. They will be scanned and included in one of my articles at a later time. I thought it would be nice to start as early as I could and show how we changed from one year to the next.
We were all brought up in the Odell community and our parents either farmed or worked at Cannon Mill. As you can see in the photo when class pictures were to be made, we all tried to wear our best. Most of us had Sunday clothes and these were not to be worn to school. Our best meant CLEAN.
I mentioned that Ann and I went to the UPS Store and the lady who worked there was just fascinated with our tales of growing up in the 1950s. She had skated with the roller derby team and when I told her how good a skater Ann had been it seemed like we had found an old friend. I would like to inform you that Ann was one of the best skaters at Frye’s skating ring. I could skate, but not in her league. I wonder if we can still skate? I did go back to skate in the late 1960s with two little girls that was in my care. I don’t think I will try it again at my age.
I awoke this morning to a light dusting of snow, and no matter how old I get I still love seeing the snow fall. I am also thankful that I now live in a warm house. I remember that my Mother hated the cold and the snow and I now realize how hard it was on my parents. It was very difficult on everyone, but I would not trade that time in my life for anything.
I read in the paper that the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) tag would no longer be available and would not be renewed. I have done some research and have not been able to locate any submissions for another version to the Department of Motor Vehicles and have not been able to find anyone in the SCV that had been informed that they would be able to select another tag that would not include the battle flag of the Confederacy.
I for one would like to know just who decided that the SCV tag would no longer be available. Is this not still a free country? It just does not seem right that a few can decide that it is offensive in the land of the free. I can understand not allowing some things to be on the license plates that would be filthy, but I think that if someone thinks the Vietnam tag is offensive should it also be banned?
I have spouted off enough about this and feel very sad that our Southern history is trying to be erased and the men who fought for their beliefs are to be erased. These are my ancestors and part of my heritage.
North Carolina has specialty plates for 100 causes and interest groups but the SCV has been singled out as offensive.
Well, I have voiced my opinion and hope that some of you readers will stand behind the SCV in this issue.
I hope all you readers are doing well and remember that we do live in the Land of The Free and Home of the Brave.
Hope you enjoy the photo from 1949 of the fourth grade class at Odell School.
Be safe and God bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.