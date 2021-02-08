Life at Oaklawn: Class photo brings back memories

I mentioned that Ann and I went to the UPS Store and the lady who worked there was just fascinated with our tales of growing up in the 1950s. She had skated with the roller derby team and when I told her how good a skater Ann had been it seemed like we had found an old friend. I would like to inform you that Ann was one of the best skaters at Frye’s skating ring. I could skate, but not in her league. I wonder if we can still skate? I did go back to skate in the late 1960s with two little girls that was in my care. I don’t think I will try it again at my age.

I awoke this morning to a light dusting of snow, and no matter how old I get I still love seeing the snow fall. I am also thankful that I now live in a warm house. I remember that my Mother hated the cold and the snow and I now realize how hard it was on my parents. It was very difficult on everyone, but I would not trade that time in my life for anything.

I read in the paper that the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) tag would no longer be available and would not be renewed. I have done some research and have not been able to locate any submissions for another version to the Department of Motor Vehicles and have not been able to find anyone in the SCV that had been informed that they would be able to select another tag that would not include the battle flag of the Confederacy.