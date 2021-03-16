Life at Oaklawn: Digging through treasures of the past

We have almost finished moving our things from Oaklawn and it is only a matter of a few more days until it will no longer be in my family.

My son, Johnny, and I have discovered many things in the house that have not been seen in years, but are treasures to keep. I am sure that in years to come members of our family will wonder why in the world did they keep these things?

In the old smoke house high up on the rafters were sacks of bottle caps. When I was asked why these were kept, I explained that my Daddy had grown up in the depression and there was a shortage of metal. He would save the bottle caps from drinks that was sold in the store. The store yard was dirt back then and Daddy would put those bottle caps around the gas pumps so our customers would not have to stand in the mud.

Johnny wants to make a table top and put those in a laminate. I do remember that the ones that had cork on the inside also had pictures of famous people, such as movie stars, and baseball players.