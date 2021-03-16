Life at Oaklawn: Digging through treasures of the past

We have almost finished moving our things from Oaklawn and it is only a matter of a few more days until it will no longer be in my family.
My son, Johnny, and I have discovered many things in the house that have not been seen in years, but are treasures to keep. I am sure that in years to come members of our family will wonder why in the world did they keep these things?
In the old smoke house high up on the rafters were sacks of bottle caps. When I was asked why these were kept, I explained that my Daddy had grown up in the depression and there was a shortage of metal. He would save the bottle caps from drinks that was sold in the store. The store yard was dirt back then and Daddy would put those bottle caps around the gas pumps so our customers would not have to stand in the mud.
Johnny wants to make a table top and put those in a laminate. I do remember that the ones that had cork on the inside also had pictures of famous people, such as movie stars, and baseball players.
I had my first tricycle hanging from one of the rafters and remember when Daddy took me to Kannapolis to the hardware store and let me pick out the one, I wanted. I was probably about four or five years old, but remember riding it down the sidewalk to our truck. I rode it mostly on the front porch because it was very hard to ride on the dirt in the backyard.
We also found a stack of burlap sacks, still in excellent condition that I assume Daddy had put high in the rafters long ago. The print is still bright red and I wonder what the purpose was to save these, maybe for future use as cotton sacks.
I also remember the five-cent ice cream cups had movie stars and baseball players on them as well. Do any of you readers remember these?
I am going to share with you a picture of a treasure we found in a closet. This was given to my Daddy in 1954 by Sinclair and is dated 1954, for five years of service. I had always thought we opened the store in the 1950s but it must have been in 1949.
My Grandfather Robert Caldwell Cannon, my Uncle Joe Cannon and my Daddy built the store. It stood many years on the corner and held many wonderful memories both for myself and my cousin Marilyn Sheffield Savery.
I have had so many people tell me that as children my Daddy always fixed them a brown bag full of penny candy. One of the readers that called and told me of his memories was Tim Untz.
Tim’s daddy was Basil Untz, who delivered gasoline and kerosene to the store. Basil worked for Barefoot Oil Company in Concord and they were a part of Sinclair. He would let Tim ride with hm when they were to deliver to the store. Tim told me that this was one of his fondest memories and that Daddy always gave him a brown bag full of candy.
There are so many fond memories of my life at Oaklawn and I am so glad that I have gotten to share some of them with you readers.
Our final days are fast approaching and as I walked through the house the other day it hit me very hard, but time marches on and we have to go forward. I walked into one of the bedrooms upstairs that my Mother had painted pink and I wondered what made her choose this color? It may have been that this was the only color that she could find with enough paint to cover the room.
Our wonderful United States of America is still in turmoil and once again it seems to be directed to the Confederate statues. I wonder if people think that that will erase history?
I would like to share with you readers something that was written by Mrs. Mary Nowlin Moon in 1915 and I quote. “I am a Daughter of the Confederacy because I can no more help being a Daughter of the Confederacy than I can help being an American, and I feel that I was greatly favored by inheriting a birthright for both.”
Please pray for our country and thank God we live in the land of the free and home of the brave. Be safe and God bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.