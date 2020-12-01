Life at Oaklawn: Driving, drying flowers and diseases

I hope all you readers had a safe and good Thanksgiving.
I know 2020 Thanksgiving has been very difficult for all of us and I have wondered what our parents and grandparents would have done.
When I was growing up, our diseases were whooping cough, measles, mumps and chicken pox, and of course Polio.
I do not remember having the measles, but was told that I was very sick and was covered in them. Mother was never sure just where I caught the measles because we rarely went anywhere.
My Daddy would start cutting more wood for the winter months, shortly after Thanksgiving and he always made sure my Granddaddy and Aunt Rachel had plenty at their home.
I remember Daddy teaching me how to drive his Ford truck, my legs were not long enough to reach the clutch and brake so he would put the truck in low gear and across the pasture I would drive. He taught me to steer standing up and to push the clutch in with my left foot, or just stand on the brake and choke the truck down to stop. Daddy never fussed at me and would very patiently tell me what I had done wrong and we would start again.
I soon learned how to handle the truck while he loaded the cut wood in the bed. When he finished loading the truck, he would get in the passenger side and tell me to give it gas to get across the terraces. He was such a patient person teaching me how to do many things. He never raised his voice when I did something wrong, just told me to start all over and do it correctly.
My Mother would not dare let me drive, no matter how hard I begged. She liked to do her own driving and even after I got my license, it was a rare occasion that she let me drive.
Support Local Journalism
There is a tradition in my family at after Thanksgiving; we would take flowers to the graves.
Mother would buy some artificial flowers at Woolworths in Concord and use her own dried flowers to make Christmas flowers. I can remember her drying Queen Anne’s Lace and using Easter egg dye to make the different colors. Mother would save ribbons and use these to decorate the containers.
An old tin lard can would be wrapped in foil and tied with a ribbon. Mother would put sand in the can to give it weight and to arrange her flowers; she could make it look beautiful. We would get in her car and head to Huntersville Cemetery, where the Stenhouses were buried.
Mother and I would pull the weeds and then bury the containers in the ground, she would then make anchors out of old coat hangers to keep the wind from blowing the pots out of the ground. We would spend the entire day most of the time and while we rested Mother would tell me about the Stenhouse family that came from Scotland and settled in Greenville, SC before moving to Huntersville. She would tell me about my Grandmother feeding the hobos that would get off the train in Huntersville. These were men riding the rails looking for work to help feed their families. Those were very difficult times for everyone and I pray that none of us will ever have to suffer this way.
I had a wonderful phone call last night from Helen Helms, she and her husband R.B. bought my Granddaddy’s farm on Hiwassee Road, near Rama Church.
The old house is gone, but the love for that land is still there. I am very thankful that Helen and her family treasure it as much as we did when I was growing up.
This is my 98th article and I cannot believe I have written so much about my life and family.
As you folks have seen the clearing of the land, Oaklawn no longer looks the same and in fact it looks very sad to me.
I have loved every tree, rock and board at Oaklawn all my life, which is now 80 years. Years ago, my Daddy predicted that this would happen and that there would be houses as far as you could see. He also said it would be a miracle if you were able to hold on to any farm, this has turned out to be true. We talked a lot about what I was to do when this time came and I have made peace with myself in selling Oaklawn.
The COVID-19 is getting much worse and I pray all you readers will be able to survive this horrible time in our lives. I am sure that in generations to come it will be in the history books just like we read about the Spanish Flu of 1918. God Bless and be safe.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!