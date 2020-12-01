Life at Oaklawn: Driving, drying flowers and diseases

I hope all you readers had a safe and good Thanksgiving.

I know 2020 Thanksgiving has been very difficult for all of us and I have wondered what our parents and grandparents would have done.

When I was growing up, our diseases were whooping cough, measles, mumps and chicken pox, and of course Polio.

I do not remember having the measles, but was told that I was very sick and was covered in them. Mother was never sure just where I caught the measles because we rarely went anywhere.

My Daddy would start cutting more wood for the winter months, shortly after Thanksgiving and he always made sure my Granddaddy and Aunt Rachel had plenty at their home.

I remember Daddy teaching me how to drive his Ford truck, my legs were not long enough to reach the clutch and brake so he would put the truck in low gear and across the pasture I would drive. He taught me to steer standing up and to push the clutch in with my left foot, or just stand on the brake and choke the truck down to stop. Daddy never fussed at me and would very patiently tell me what I had done wrong and we would start again.