Life at Oaklawn: Efforts to move, save Oaklawn continue

In my last article I talked about our band teacher and I am afraid I misspelled her name it was Mrs. Agnes Neel. She was a wonderful woman and very beautiful.
Oaklawn is standing like a sentinel overlooking the cross roads and the many changes that have come to that area. I think of the house with so many fond memories as well as some very sad memories that happened during my life.
I want all you readers to know that I have done everything in my power to save the house and to have it moved to another location or dismantled and stored until it can be rebuilt.
I ask all you readers to please call city council and just remember that even if you do not get a call back, they will be aware of the concern from Cabarrus County residents.
Ken Orndorff, who bought the property has set aside a great deal of money to help move Oaklawn. There has to be a decision no later than August as to the plight of the house. Ken has done everything he can to keep his end of the agreement, but we must ask the Cabarrus County residents to voice their opinion. Please call, write or contact anyone you can to offer your support of saving Oaklawn.
I remember my Daddy’s word that he would follow through with agreements and this was all that was needed to strike an agreement. He had tenant farmers that were given half of the crops and this was all that was needed. I do not remember him lying or trying to cheat anyone when an agreement was reached.
This has become a world of just take and no give. It seems as if people think rules are not for them to follow and that trespassing is fine. When I was growing up I knew not to go to Mr. Whitley’s pond and fish or I would have gotten into a lot of trouble. My Daddy did not whip me but would give me lectures and sometimes I would have rather gotten a whipping.
On a lighter note, we have almost finished moving and have the end in sight, but it will be a sad day when we close the gate and will never be able to return to Oaklawn. I have been identifying items to save and things we no longer need.
One box that we uncovered was full of chains that my Daddy put on the car tires during ice and snow. They consisted of one chain per tire.
I have been going through a lot of old photographs that I had taken my Senior year at Odell. I was the snapshot editor of the annual and this is the reason I have so many photos.
I would like to pay tribute to Mr. Carl Cathey our Senior Class advisor, who played a large part in the class of 1958 becoming who we are today. He instilled many values in all of us and was always available to give advice and help us make our decision about our future. Another teacher was Miss Mary Niblock, who was our home economics teacher. We also had some boys that took her class. I am sure she could have pulled out her hair trying to teach us how to cook and sew.
Mrs. Louise Morrison was our typing teacher and also a very wonderful woman.
I am going to include pictures of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Cathey that was taken our Senior year in 1958. I cannot remember if the cake was for his birthday or for his retirement.
The other photo is of our class President Bobby Miller and our Vice President Betty Thompson with Mr. Cathey.
I hope all you readers are doing well and will continue to Pray for our wonderful United States of America. I never thought I would live to see the attack on our Capitol. It is almost like living in another country with the anger and hatred. Be safe and God Bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.