Life at Oaklawn: Efforts to move, save Oaklawn continue

This has become a world of just take and no give. It seems as if people think rules are not for them to follow and that trespassing is fine. When I was growing up I knew not to go to Mr. Whitley’s pond and fish or I would have gotten into a lot of trouble. My Daddy did not whip me but would give me lectures and sometimes I would have rather gotten a whipping.

On a lighter note, we have almost finished moving and have the end in sight, but it will be a sad day when we close the gate and will never be able to return to Oaklawn. I have been identifying items to save and things we no longer need.

One box that we uncovered was full of chains that my Daddy put on the car tires during ice and snow. They consisted of one chain per tire.

I have been going through a lot of old photographs that I had taken my Senior year at Odell. I was the snapshot editor of the annual and this is the reason I have so many photos.