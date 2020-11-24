Life at Oaklawn: Flashback to 1942 and the early days

I have been communicating with Mr. Alex Porter, who is the Chair, Preservation Committee, Historical Cabarrus Association, Inc.

I have sent him some old pictures of Oaklawn taken in 1942. I will include them with my article this week.

I have been trying to remember some interesting things to share with you readers about Oaklawn.

Oaklawn was also once a way station between Charlotte and Salisbury and this made me wonder if the travelers were going to visit relatives for Thanksgiving? I would like to think that they were and stopped at Oaklawn for a rest for the horses as well as themselves. The huge Oak trees that were there as I was growing up, probably provided them shade as they rested.

Oaklawn has many interesting features and one is the handrail going upstairs. This was made from one piece of wood. I remember sliding down it many times growing up. The doors are also called Bible and Cross doors and when you look at them you can see the open Bible with the Cross in the center.