Life at Oaklawn: Fun identifying classmates from old photos

In 1913 Hallmark Cards of Kansas City, Missouri, began mass producing Valentines and it has been a popular card-giving, and chocolate indulging holiday ever since.

I remember that my Mother would take me to Concord to the five and ten cent store and help me select a package of Valentines. We would always have a decorated valentine box in our classroom. My Mother always made sure that every person in my class got a valentine, including my teacher. It was very important that no one was left out.

I just read the article about the mural in the Concord Library. It just amazes me that I have lived in Cabarrus County almost all of my life and have never seen this mural. How in the world does someone start such an uproar over a mural? In my opinion they have too much idle time on their hands that could be put to much better use, such as helping feed the folks that are out of work, helping with furnishing warm clothes for the Winter. I could go on and on about more important things to be concerned about than the mural.

My Great-Grandfather was captured by the Yankee soldiers and put in Fort Delaware where he died. I just wonder if I need to start a campaign to have this part of history erased?

Andersonville, Georgia is where the Yankee soldiers were held. Should it also be erased from our history?