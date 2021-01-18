Life at Oaklawn: January traditions and memories

I made the trip over to Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church on Friday to take the Christmas flowers off of the graves. I can still hear my Mother saying not to leave these on the graves any longer than the middle of January.
I took time to walk around the cemetery and pay my respects to the people I grew up knowing and loved as part of my Church family. I found it so sad that so many of them were the last of their family and had no one to place flowers on their graves. I have one grave that my Aunt Fay asked me to remember at Christmas. Mr. James Bost was a good friend of my Daddy’s and a man who served his county in World War II. He always gets a Christmas flower from me and I tell him that this was done for my Aunt Fay.
I received an email from Brenda Furr Vanhoy, who also went to Odell. Brenda is a twin so her parents had to provide for two children. Brenda remembered having to wear the old plastic galoshes and the stiff raincoats as they walked a half mile to catch the bus.
I had forgotten about parched peanuts that were grown in their garden. Mr. Furr kept them in a sack tied to a rafter in the garage to keep them out of the reach of “critters.” My Daddy did the same thing in our smoke house. It was a special treat to get parched peanuts and I remember my Mother put them on a large flat pan in the wood burning cookstove and shook them often to keep them from getting burned.
Brenda and her twin Linda had cardboard in their house that was nailed to the studs on the inside to help keep the chill out of the house. Brenda’s father brought this home from Cannon Mill. She and her sister would draw on it and when it became full, they would take it down and put-up new cardboard. I do remember, as Brenda reminded me that we called this pasteboard.
I did some research on pasteboard and it was invented in China during the 15th Century and was several pieces of paper pasted together. The cardboard boxes as we know today were created by accident in 1870 by an American printer named Robert Gain.
We did not have this at Oaklawn because the walls were plaster, but I do remember my mother stuffing paper in any areas that let in the cold. I remember that a lot of cold air came in around the windows and at times you could see the curtains moving when the wind blew.
When I was growing up these things were just normal everyday happenings and our way of life.
I remember Mother getting an oil cookstove that had a glass container on the end and this is where you put kerosene. Mother was always afraid of fire and was scared every time she had to light the wicks on the burners. I remember when she got them too wet and when she struck a match to them, flames would be high. I do not remember that stove being in our house very long and have an idea that Mother made my Daddy get rid of “that thing” as Mother called the stove.
When we were cleaning out a building at Oaklawn, low and behold there was one of the glass containers that sat on the end of the stove.
The stove that replaced this one had a hot water reservoir on one side and warming sections at the top. Mother was much happier with this stove.
I would like for all you readers that are interested in preserving Oaklawn to contact the Concord Historical Society and voice your concerns to Alex Porter and Lois Marlow. I am afraid that very few are interested in the history of Oaklawn and that it will be torn down and sold for salvage. Please know that I have no control over what happens because once it was sold regardless of promises to preserve the house there is nothing I can do. The voices of Cabarrus County are the only ones that can save the history of Oaklawn.
I hope all of you will say a prayer for our wonderful country and give our leaders the wisdom to remember that the United States of America’s Constitution is for all Americans and this is what our brave men fought and died to defend.
Be safe and God bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.