Life at Oaklawn: January traditions and memories

Brenda and her twin Linda had cardboard in their house that was nailed to the studs on the inside to help keep the chill out of the house. Brenda’s father brought this home from Cannon Mill. She and her sister would draw on it and when it became full, they would take it down and put-up new cardboard. I do remember, as Brenda reminded me that we called this pasteboard.

I did some research on pasteboard and it was invented in China during the 15th Century and was several pieces of paper pasted together. The cardboard boxes as we know today were created by accident in 1870 by an American printer named Robert Gain.

We did not have this at Oaklawn because the walls were plaster, but I do remember my mother stuffing paper in any areas that let in the cold. I remember that a lot of cold air came in around the windows and at times you could see the curtains moving when the wind blew.

When I was growing up these things were just normal everyday happenings and our way of life.