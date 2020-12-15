Life at Oaklawn: Meadowview School can be preserved

I was talking to a good friend of mine, Ann Smith Porter, and she was telling me that her family always looked forward to the Sears Catalog. She said her Mother called it the “wish book” and I remembered that my Mother also called the catalog the “wish book”.

I was in an antique mall before the virus hit and there was an old Sears Catalog for sale in one of the booths. If I remember correctly it was around $10. I now regret throwing the old catalogs away when the new one came in the mail.

I still have a child’s rocking chair that my Daddy bought for me to bribe me out of diapers. Mother said I was about one and a half years old and they thought I could be bribed with the chair. Mother said I was good for several days, but one day I stood behind the chair and wet my diaper. I looked at Mother and just told her to tell Daddy to take it back. They did not have disposable diapers and I am sure it was a hard job to keep clean ones on hand. The young people have no idea what luxury they have now.