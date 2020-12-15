Life at Oaklawn: Meadowview School can be preserved

I was talking to a good friend of mine, Ann Smith Porter, and she was telling me that her family always looked forward to the Sears Catalog. She said her Mother called it the “wish book” and I remembered that my Mother also called the catalog the “wish book”.
I was in an antique mall before the virus hit and there was an old Sears Catalog for sale in one of the booths. If I remember correctly it was around $10. I now regret throwing the old catalogs away when the new one came in the mail.
I still have a child’s rocking chair that my Daddy bought for me to bribe me out of diapers. Mother said I was about one and a half years old and they thought I could be bribed with the chair. Mother said I was good for several days, but one day I stood behind the chair and wet my diaper. I looked at Mother and just told her to tell Daddy to take it back. They did not have disposable diapers and I am sure it was a hard job to keep clean ones on hand. The young people have no idea what luxury they have now.
I also have my first tricycle that I received when I was about four years old. I remember Daddy taking me to a hardware store in Kannapolis and letting me pick out the one I wanted. I do not remember the name of that store, but do remember riding it down the sidewalk to our truck. I remember when we got back to Oaklawn it was so hard to ride on the dirt that Daddy put it on the front porch that had a wood floor and I would ride up and down for hours.
My Mother, as I have told you was a first grade school teacher and she would read to me at night and this gave me the love of books. I loved to read and would often sit in the living room and if Mother said I could, I would lay on her settee, which belonged to my Great Grandmother and read for hours on end. It was cool in the living room because of the thick plaster walls and I loved being in that room. The settee and matching chairs are made of solid walnut and at that time had blue velvet upholstery. I still have the set today, but did have it reupholstered because the velvet had worn so thin over the years.
I would like to ask any of you readers that agree with saving important old structures to contact the City of Concord and Cabarrus County and let them know your feelings. I am not sure if some of you are aware that the city’s new preservation study led to the “rediscovery” of Meadowview School that is on the Oaklawn property. This school building is one of the oldest Black schools in Cabarrus County and it can be preserved.
If you would like to donate or join Historic Cabarrus Association, Inc., see the contacts below. If you mark your donation to either Oaklawn or Meadowview, it will be applied to these projects.
http:historiccabarrus.com for web page
Email: historiccabarrus@gmail.com
Physical Address: Historic Cabarrus Associates, Inc.
65 Union St. S
Concord, NC 28025
Remember if they are not saved, they will be gone forever.
I am still trying to get folks to wear the masks in order to save many lives. It could save the life of one of your family members. I just do not understand where people get the idea to meet in groups with no masks.
I for one did not vote for Governor Cooper but he is our Governor and his rules are for the safety of everyone.
I am aware that everyone has a right to believe the way they are entitled to believe. Please remember that this is for your safety as well as others, and remember this saying as well.
“Our Flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.” Be safe and God bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.
