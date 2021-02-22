Life at Oaklawn: Mud and wet weather hamper possible preservation

My Odell friends and classmates have had a ball identifying people in the 1950 picture.

We are still friends with a great many, but have also lost some that have passed away as well as moved away.

In my last article I talked about thunder in the winter bringing snow in seven days. It thundered on the 11th and as I was on my way to get my second vaccine, I saw a few snowflakes. It also thundered on the 15th and that might mean some snow on Monday the 22nd. (Editor’s note: it didn’t snow Monday) We will just have to wait and see if this happens.

The rain has caused a lot of mud at Oaklawn due to the fact that our driveway was destroyed by workers and left us no room to haul anything. It is going to have to dry up a lot before we will be able to get anything else done.

I received an email from Mr. Alex Porter and his group has also been delayed by all the mud at Oaklawn. There is no room to park any vehicles and they would have to wade thru the mud to inspect the old schoolhouse as well as Oaklawn. It seems as if everyone is pushing us to finish, but every time we make some progress something like destroying the driveway and access to the buildings has prevented the moving. If any of you happen to come down Harris Road, just take a look at the mess we have.