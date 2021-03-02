Life at Oaklawn: Odell Band in the Charlotte parade

We are still in lots of mud at Oaklawn and from the looks of the weather forecast we will be in mud for the next week.

It did dry up enough so we could get a trailer and truck close enough to one of the buildings we could load some more items. We are doing all we can to vacate the property as soon as possible.

I have decided to skip ahead a few years and include some photos of our band as well as the Letter Girls and Acrobats.

Our band director was Mrs. Agnes Neal and she entered Odell in a lot of band competitions as well as getting us invited to the Charlotte Thanksgiving parade. The Charlotte parade was almost 7 miles and Mrs. Neal decided we needed to march from Odell School to Poplar Tent and back so we would be conditioned. She would have us make this trip several times and then we would be in formation with our instruments.

I think our song was “Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer” and we had some fancy steps to do as well. I played the trumpet and it was so cold that day my lips would stick to the mouthpiece.

Those were wonderful times and I treasure every one of them.