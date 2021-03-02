Life at Oaklawn: Odell Band in the Charlotte parade

We are still in lots of mud at Oaklawn and from the looks of the weather forecast we will be in mud for the next week.
It did dry up enough so we could get a trailer and truck close enough to one of the buildings we could load some more items. We are doing all we can to vacate the property as soon as possible.
I have decided to skip ahead a few years and include some photos of our band as well as the Letter Girls and Acrobats.
Our band director was Mrs. Agnes Neal and she entered Odell in a lot of band competitions as well as getting us invited to the Charlotte Thanksgiving parade. The Charlotte parade was almost 7 miles and Mrs. Neal decided we needed to march from Odell School to Poplar Tent and back so we would be conditioned. She would have us make this trip several times and then we would be in formation with our instruments.
I think our song was “Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer” and we had some fancy steps to do as well. I played the trumpet and it was so cold that day my lips would stick to the mouthpiece.
Those were wonderful times and I treasure every one of them.
My Mother always took me to the parades and anyone else that needed a ride. I remember going to the Charlotte parade and Mother was searching for a parking place near the end of the parade route. She pulled over to spot her place before she took us to the beginning of the parade route. A man ran out of his house to the street and shouted at my Mother that she could not park there and that was his parking place. My Mother never answered and just drove away. The man did not realize that this lady would be back and would park her car on a public street right in front of his house. This is where her car was parked when the parade ended.
I have tried to learn over the years to just keep my mouth shut, which is very hard for me. I am afraid that I am a very stubborn person and have no problem letting people know how I feel. The frustrating things that have happened at Oaklawn is a prime example.
In looking at the photos that will be included in this article I have seen many friends that were at Odell and still remain friends after all these years. The “Odell Babes” that met once a month before the Virus include many of these friends.
I would like to share something about friends with all you readers and hope that you will take the time to keep in touch.
A dear friend that lives in Tennessee sent me this and I hope you will enjoy it as much as I did.
“Friends are a very rare jewel, indeed.
They make you smile and encourage you to succeed.
Cherish the time you have, and the memories you share. Being friends with someone is not an opportunity, but a sweet responsibility.”
Thank all of you that have remained my friend all these years. I hope that we will soon be able to get together and share more memories.
I write about my friend Ann Porter and now you have an opportunity to see her as an Acrobat in the Odell Band. She is the one in front kneeling.