Life at Oaklawn: Sears catalog and Christmas

I did some research on this type of corn and it is called Zea mays everta. I just remember it was round and was planted apart from the other types of corn.

Mother would have colored paper and she would cut strips to make circles that she glued together with flour and water making a colorful chain to also go around the tree.

I have no idea where she found tinsel, but we had lots of it to put on the bare spots in the tree. I remember it being heavier than the tinsel is today.

Mother would also put some small pine branches on the mantle with ribbons intertwined and it would smell so good.

There is also a plant that us farm folks call creeping cedar; it grows on the ground and has the smell of cedar. We did not have this at Oaklawn, but there is a patch of it near my house now.

I always wanted lights but we had no electricity so that could not be done. We did not put candles on the tree as Mother was terrified of fire and this would have been a sure way to burn down the house.

The COVID-19 is increasing every day and several members of my family have either had it or have been exposed.

I am afraid that if people do not heed the warnings we are going to be in for a very hard time.