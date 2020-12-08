Life at Oaklawn: Sears catalog and Christmas

December was a month when I started going through the Sears catalog and marking things that I wanted Santa to bring on Christmas Eve.
Mother and I would spend hours looking at all the wonderful things that were pictured in the catalog.
I remember Mother wishing that the curtains were longer than those listed because the windows at Oaklawn were so big and most of the time Mother had to make curtains. She did long to have some of those beautiful ones that we picked out, but were unable to order.
Mother made the curtains by using the flour and feed sacks that came in different patterns.
She would show Daddy the pattern she needed and he would hunt through the feed until he came up with the ones she needed. Mother would make what we call café curtains and have a rod that divided the large windows in half and she would make the bottoms and then a smaller ruffle at the top of the windows.
Mother had a pedal Singer sewing machine and she would sit by the window in the light and sew using the sun. We did not have electricity then and kerosene lamps did not give off enough light.
Mother would tell me to hurry and mark the item I would like to have because she had to contact Santa early in December. I got to pick out one thing that I wanted. I remember that doing this was so hard because I wanted more than one thing.
When I would show Daddy, he would laugh and tell me that maybe Santa would have some left over by the time he got to our house and that he would leave extra for me to enjoy.
My Daddy loved Christmas and told me a story about being very bad when he was small and that Santa left only a lump of coal on Christmas Eve. Daddy in later years realized that this was my Grandaddy’s way of not letting them know he had no extra money to spend at Christmas.
Daddy and I would go on the other side of the road where Cannon Crossing is now to pick out a cedar tree for Christmas. I always wanted to get the biggest one possible, but he would talk me out of that and help me select a shorter tree. We would carry it back to the house and Daddy would make a stand out of two pieces of flat wood nailed to the bottom of the tree. We would then sit it on the floor to be sure it was level and if not, he would put something under one of the pieces of wood so that it would be level enough not to fall. This was long before we were able to get a metal stand for a Christmas tree.
My Mother would popcorn at night for us to string and decorate the Christmas tree. I am sure I ate more that I strung, but somehow Mother always made a nice decoration out of the popped corn.
I do remember that when Daddy planted Corn, he always planted a couple of rows of a round kernel that we could be able to pop at Christmas for the decorations.
I did some research on this type of corn and it is called Zea mays everta. I just remember it was round and was planted apart from the other types of corn.
Mother would have colored paper and she would cut strips to make circles that she glued together with flour and water making a colorful chain to also go around the tree.
I have no idea where she found tinsel, but we had lots of it to put on the bare spots in the tree. I remember it being heavier than the tinsel is today.
Mother would also put some small pine branches on the mantle with ribbons intertwined and it would smell so good.
There is also a plant that us farm folks call creeping cedar; it grows on the ground and has the smell of cedar. We did not have this at Oaklawn, but there is a patch of it near my house now.
I always wanted lights but we had no electricity so that could not be done. We did not put candles on the tree as Mother was terrified of fire and this would have been a sure way to burn down the house.
The COVID-19 is increasing every day and several members of my family have either had it or have been exposed.
I am afraid that if people do not heed the warnings we are going to be in for a very hard time.
I have noticed that the shelves are becoming empty again and there are limits on how many cans of vegetables you can purchase. I pray that the folks that think this is a joke will wake up and realize that the virus has to be stopped and the only way is for all of us to wear masks and try not to get in crowds that are not keeping distances between themselves.
I remember my parents saying that “If God leads you to it, He will lead you through it.”
Take care and God bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.
